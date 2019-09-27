Padres manager search: Early favorite Moises Alou withdraws name from consideration due to family reasons
Alou has been a member of the Padres front office for years and that's seemingly all he wants to be for now
Last weekend, the San Diego Padres fired manager Andy Green after three-plus losing seasons at the helm. In the aftermath, our Mike Axisa laid out 13 candidates to replace Green, including former big-league outfielder and current Padres special assistant Moises Alou, who MLB Network's Jon Paul Morosi reported was the early favorite to land the position.
As it turns out, Alou will not be getting the job. On Thursday, ESPN's Enrique Rojas tweeted that Alou had withdrawn his name from consideration due to family reasons:
A rough translation is: Alou announced on Rojas's radio program that he withdrew due to family reasons. "Family reasons" in practice, tends to mean "not wanting to be out on the road for 100-plus days a year," which is a good reason as any to say "no thanks."
Alou appeared in parts of 17 seasons during his playing days, accumulating nearly 40 Wins Above Replacement for his career and was selected to play in six All-Star games. Since retiring, he's found great success as the general manager in the Dominican Winter League, and he's spent a handful of seasons now as a member of the Padres' player development staff.
Nevertheless, it appears Alou won't follow in his father Felipe's footsteps and manage a big-league team -- at least not yet, anyway. (Felipe, for those with short memories, spent roughly 14 years as a manager, manning the helm for the Montreal Expos and the San Francisco Giants.)
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Astros' Correa out until postseason
Correa will have appeared in a career-low 75 games this season
-
Maddon not worried about Brewers fans
Maddon may or may not be managing his final games with Chicago
-
Minor gets controversial 200th K
Red Sox manager Alex Cora was not happy about the play
-
Phils' Harper discusses Kapler's future
Harper joined CBS Sports HQ's Reiter's Block to discuss a variety of topics
-
Alonso may bat leadoff for record chase
Alonso entered Thursday one home run away from tying Judge's mark
-
Witt on top of Royals system
The Royals have a number of intriguing pitchers on the way, as well as No. 2 pick Bobby Witt...