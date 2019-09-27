Padres manager search: Early favorite Moises Alou withdraws name from consideration due to family reasons

Last weekend, the San Diego Padres fired manager Andy Green after three-plus losing seasons at the helm. In the aftermath, our Mike Axisa laid out 13 candidates to replace Green, including former big-league outfielder and current Padres special assistant Moises Alou, who MLB Network's Jon Paul Morosi reported was the early favorite to land the position.

As it turns out, Alou will not be getting the job. On Thursday, ESPN's Enrique Rojas tweeted that Alou had withdrawn his name from consideration due to family reasons:

Moisés Alou anuncia en @GrandesELD que se autoexcluyó de la carrera para dirigir a #Padres por razones familiares. — Enrique Rojas/ESPN (@Enrique_Rojas1) September 26, 2019

A rough translation is: Alou announced on Rojas's radio program that he withdrew due to family reasons. "Family reasons" in practice, tends to mean "not wanting to be out on the road for 100-plus days a year," which is a good reason as any to say "no thanks."

Alou appeared in parts of 17 seasons during his playing days, accumulating nearly 40 Wins Above Replacement for his career and was selected to play in six All-Star games. Since retiring, he's found great success as the general manager in the Dominican Winter League, and he's spent a handful of seasons now as a member of the Padres' player development staff.

Nevertheless, it appears Alou won't follow in his father Felipe's footsteps and manage a big-league team -- at least not yet, anyway. (Felipe, for those with short memories, spent roughly 14 years as a manager, manning the helm for the Montreal Expos and the San Francisco Giants.)