Padres' Manny Machado blasts his 100th home run at Camden Yards, and first as member of the opposing team

Padres star infielder Manny Machado is new to the National League after signing a $300 million free agent contract with San Diego this past offseason. However, the particulars of interleague play in 2019 meant that he'd get to return to play in Baltimore, where he spent almost the entirety of his big-league career prior to this season. That return came Tuesday night as the visiting Padres opened a two-game set at Camden Yards (SD-BAL GameTracker).

Machado didn't need long to make his return a memorable one:

Manny returns with a bang. 💪 pic.twitter.com/RLDqD4KVjj — MLB (@MLB) June 26, 2019

Machado struck out looking his first time up, but his second trip to the plate ended with a 455-foot blast to left-center -- one that left his bat at 110 mph. That's Machado's 17th home run of the season, and for the moment he owns a 2019 slash line of .279/.355/.503. That's also the 192nd home run of his career and the 100th home run he's hit at Camden Yards. Consider it a fitting reunion with the team that originally made him the third-overall pick of the 2010 MLB Draft.

As for his former team, the Orioles have at this writing given up 159 home runs on the season -- an absurd total given that they're not even to the halfway point yet.