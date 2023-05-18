San Diego Padres infielder Manny Machado was among four limited partners named Thursday in the formal announcement of a Major League Soccer expansion franchise awarded to San Diego. Machado is among an ownership group that includes Mohamed Mansour and the Sycuan Band of the Kumeyaay Nation.

The six-time MLB All-Star, who has played for the Padres since 2019, becomes an investor in San Diego's MLS team just months after signing an 11-year, $350 million contract extension in February.

"I am grateful for the opportunity to join the San Diego MLS ownership group. I continue to plant roots in this amazing community that means so much to me and build upon my connection with the incredible fans," Machado said in a press release. "I'm further encouraged by the club's commitment and experience that it brings, through Right to Dream, in developing young athletes personally, academically and athletically, and excited to support the growth of soccer in San Diego."

Machado becomes the latest athlete in a major American sport to become an investor in an MLS team, joining several others from across baseball, football and basketball. Among the athletes Machado joins includes Patrick Mahomes, Russell Wilson, Mark Ingram and Derrick Henry in football, Kevin Durant, Giannis Antetokounmpo, James Harden and others in basketball, and Ken Griffey Jr. in baseball.

San Diego's new MLS team plans to join the league in 2025 and will play their home games at Snapdragon Stadium.