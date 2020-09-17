This weekend's three-game series between the Seattle Mariners and San Diego Padres has been be relocated from T-Mobile Park to Petco Park, the team announced. Wildfires in the Pacific Northwest have created dangerously unhealthy air quality in Seattle.

Here is the announcement and the game start times:

Earlier this week MLB moved the Mariners' two-game series with the Giants to San Francisco because of poor air quality. That came after the Mariners and Athletics played a doubleheader in a smokey T-Mobile Park on Monday.

"I'm a healthy 22-year-old. I shouldn't be gasping for air or missing oxygen. I'll leave it at that," Athletics starter Jesus Luzardo told reporters following Monday's start.

Closing the retractable roof at T-Mobile Park does not solve the air quality issue because the ballpark has no windows. Air still flows freely in and out of the ballpark when the roof is closed. On a normal summer night, it creates a pleasant breeze. Unfortunately, it does not help when there is poor air quality in the area.

The air quality index in Seattle has hovered around 200 in recent days, which the Environmental Protection Agency classifies as "unhealthy." The air quality forecast suggests conditions will be safe toward the end of the weekend.

Following the upcoming Padres series, the Mariners are scheduled to play a three-game series against the Astros at T-Mobile Park. There is no word on whether that series will be played as scheduled or shifted to Houston. That will be the Mariners' final home series of the 2020 regular season.

The Mariners enter play Thursday only two games behind the Astros for second place in the AL West and thus an automatic postseason berth. Next week's series could be very important.