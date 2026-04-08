The rubber match of a three-game series is on tap for Wednesday as the San Diego Padres visit the Pittsburgh Pirates. San Diego (5-6) won Monday's contest, 5-0, which was its third win a row. However, Pittsburgh (7-4) ended that win streak by taking Tuesday's matchup, 7-1, to give the team five victories over its last six. Michael King (0-1, 3.38 ERA) will make his third start for the Padres, and he'll be opposed by Mitch Keller (1-0, 1.50 ERA) as he also takes the mound for the third time in the 2026 MLB season.

First pitch is at 12:35 p.m. ET from PNC Park in Pittsburgh. San Diego has won 12 of the last 14 matchups. The latest Pirates vs. Padres odds list Pittsburgh as the -113 favorite on the money line (risk $113 to win $100). The over/under for total runs is 7.5. Before making any Padres vs. Pirates picks or MLB predictions, be sure to see the Pirates vs. Padres predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It was a profitable 35-29 on top-rated MLB money-line picks last season. It also excelled at making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anybody following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Pirates vs. Padres and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Padres vs. Pirates:

Pirates vs. Padres money line Pirates -113, Padres -106 Pirates vs. Padres over/under 7.5 runs Pirates vs. Padres run line Pirates +1.5 (-194) Pirates vs. Padres picks See picks at SportsLine Pirates vs. Padres streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Padres vs. Pirates predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Pirates vs. Padres, the model is going Over 7.5 total runs. Tuesday's game hit the Over, as the total has now been eclipsed in two of the last three games for both squads. Additionally, the Pirates have heavily leaned over after some low-scoring matchups to start the year. The Over sports a 5-2 record over Pittsburgh's last seven games, while Wednesday's probable starters regressed in their most recent starts.

Both King and Keller allowed 0 ER in their first starts of the year as season debuts often bring out the best in players. However, Keller then allowed 10 baserunners in his second start, while King gave up 4 ER in his. The former has also seen current Padres batters tee off him, to the tune of an .824 OPS allowed, while King was roughed up in his last start at Pittsburgh. He allowed 4 runs (3 ER) in just 5 innings as the model projects 8.6 combined runs being scored. Get the Padres vs. Pirates money-line pick at SportsLine.

How to make Pirates vs. Padres picks

After simulating every pitch of Padres vs. Pirates 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can get that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Pirates vs. Padres, and which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.