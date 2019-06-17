Padres pitcher says rooting for teammate mistakenly caused him to be ejected
Matt Strahm is either a good friend or a skilled liar
The San Diego Padres and Colorado Rockies played a wild series over the weekend. The two teams combined for 92 runs, making it the highest-scoring four-game set in baseball history. Collectively, the two sides hit .379/.429/.645 with 17 home runs in 387 plate appearances. Even so, the series's most bizarre element concerned the ejection of a player rather than a ball.
On Saturday, three Padres were tossed by home-plate umpire Bill Welke: third baseman Manny Machado, manager Andy Green, and pitcher Matt Strahm. As it turns out, Strahm may have been caught in the midst of friendly fire.
Whereas Machado and Green earned their ejections by bickering about the strike zone, Strahm evidently was banished over a misunderstanding: his cheering on of teammate Phil Maton was confused by Welke as taunting him -- in so many words, Welke thought he was hearing "Bill" when Strahm explains he was saying "Phil."
Here's more, courtesy of MLB.com:
"[I was] cheering on my teammate, Phil Maton," Strahm said. "I think the confusion of 'Phil' and 'Bill' was what happened there. All it was was, 'Come on, Phil.'"
Perhaps Strahm is fibbing, but we're choosing to believe he's telling the truth. In part because the world needs more friends like Strahm, and in part because there's something about a person doing his best to be a kind and caring human and getting punished for it. Hey, that's life.
At minimum, give him credit for coming up with an explanation ripped straight from a sitcom that wasn't something lame, like, "That wasn't my criticism, I was just holding it for a friend."
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
All-Star Game: Bellinger leads voting
The MLB All-Star Game will take place on July 9 and the first round of voting is nearly ov...
-
Injury updates on Thor, Nimmo, Lowrie
The Mets have received some bad news on Lowrie and Nimmo
-
Three trades for Mariners to consider
Dee Gordon, Kyle Seager and others could be on the move
-
2019 College World Series schedule
The road is Omaha is complete, now it's time for the College World Series
-
Yankees vs. Rays odds, June 17 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Monday's Yankees vs. Rays game 10,000 times
-
Yankees Frazier surprised by demotion
Frazier was farmed out on Sunday to make room for Edwin Encarnacion