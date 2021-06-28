The San Diego Padres placed right-hander Dinelson Lamet on the injured list on Sunday because of forearm inflammation. In a corresponding move, the Padres promoted recalled reliever James Norwood from Triple-A El Paso.

Lamet, who will turn 29 later this month, was unable to get through the third inning of his start against the Arizona Diamondbacks. San Diego manager Jayce Tingler later told reporters, including ESPN, that Lamet was having difficulty gripping his signature slider as a result of the inflammation. The Padres also noticed that he had lost velocity as the game progressed.

It's to be seen how much time Lamet misses. He was placed on the injured list in April for a similar injury, and in that instance he was able to return within two weeks. The Padres are right to play it conservatively with Lamet, given that he missed the 2018 season because of Tommy John surgery.

In 11 appearances (nine of them starts) so far this season, Lamet had compiled a 3.67 ERA (100 ERA+) and a 3.45 strikeout-to-walk ratio.

With Lamet on the mend, the obvious internal candidate to take his rotation spot is Ryan Weathers. San Diego farmed out Weathers in mid-June, and he's since made two starts for their Triple-A affiliate. In 14 appearances at the big-league level this season (including eight starts), he had posted a 2.47 ERA (148 ERA+) and a 2.62 strikeout-to-walk ratio.

Should the Padres desire an external boost, they could turn to the trade market between now and July 30. Some of the top names who are expected to be available include Jon Gray (Rockies), Kyle Gibson (Rangers), and Tyler Anderson (Pirates). Impending free agent Max Scherzer (Nationals) has the right to veto any trade, and agent Scott Boras has declared he will exercise that right unless the acquiring team is willing to sign him to an extension.

The Padres entered Monday with a 47-33 record on the season, good for third place in the National League West. The Padres have an off day on Monday before beginning a six-game road trip that will pit them against the Cincinnati Reds and Philadelphia Phillies.