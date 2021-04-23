The San Diego Padres on Thursday placed right-handed starter Dinelson Lamet and right-handed reliever Keone Kela on the 10-day injured list. Lamet has forearm inflammation, and Kela has shoulder inflammation. To take their places on the active roster, relievers Nick Ramirez and Nabil Crismatt have been recalled from the alternate site.

Lamet, who had some Cy Young hype heading into 2021, just recently made his first start of the season after being sidelined with an elbow strain since late last season. He was removed from that start after just two innings, which raised concerns that he'd reinjured that elbow. For the time being, though, the Padres sound optimistic about Lamet's status after a brief IL stint:

Lamet, 28, was a breakout star last season for the Padres. He was 3-1 with 2.09 ERA, 0.86 WHIP and 93 strikeouts against 20 walks in 69 innings. He finished fourth in NL Cy Young voting in a very crowded field.

The Padres are already without starter Mike Clevinger for the year due to Tommy John surgery, and it was recently revealed Adrian Morejon needs the procedure as well. Right now, they still have a full rotation, but if they need an additional starter before Lamet returns, then they might turn to top prospect MacKenzie Gore.

As for Kela, 28, he's expected to be key part of the Padres' right-handed setup corps this season.

The Padres, who've lost seven of their last nine, on Thursday night begin a four-game road series against the first-place Los Angeles Dodgers.