Even after agreeing to a five-player trade on Sunday for 2018 American League Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell, the San Diego Padres remain interested in acquiring additional rotation help. Rival executives who spoke to CBS Sports on Monday said that the Padres have maintained interest in adding Chicago Cubs right-hander Yu Darvish.

Darvish, 34, is coming off a season in which he posted the best ERA+ (221) and strikeout-to-walk ratio (6.64) of his career, albeit in only 12 starts. Darvish's performance was such that it earned him a second-place finish in National League Cy Young Award voting, behind then-Cincinnati Reds righty Trevor Bauer. (Bauer is now a free agent.) In three seasons with the Cubs, Darvish has compiled a 3.60 ERA (121 ERA+) with a 4.08 strikeout-to-walk ratio.

It's unclear which players the Padres would be willing to part with in order to get a deal done. Darvish's trade value figures to be diminished by his age and his contract, as he has three years and an additional $59 million remaining. It's also unknown if the Cubs would be willing to retain part of Darvish's salary in exchange for a superior package. San Diego dealt four prospects to land Snell.

In addition to the Padres' addition of Snell and their interest in Darvish, San Diego has agreed to a deal with Korean infielder Ha-Seong Kim. The Padres' desire for more starting pitchers stems in part from the news earlier this winter that Mike Clevinger would miss the entire 2021 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery. Clevinger had been San Diego's biggest addition at the 2020 trade deadline.

If the Padres do complete a deal for Darvish, they could enter the 2022 season with a rotation featuring him, Snell, and Clevinger.