The San Diego Padres announced on Friday that they've reinstated right-hander Yu Darvish from the restricted list and returned him to the 15-day injured list. Darvish's next appearance, whenever that proves to be, will be his first since May 29. He spent most of the last three months recovering from various injuries (including to his groin and elbow) and dealing with undisclosed personal issues.

In a corresponding move, the Padres designated infielder Matthew Batten for assignment to clear space on the 40-player roster. (Individuals placed on the restricted list do not count toward a team's 40-player count.) Batten had been optioned to the minors earlier this week. Darvish, of course, will not require a roster move to join the 26-player roster until he's ready to be activated from the IL. Rosters will expand to 28 players come September 1, giving the Padres some added flexibility.

It's worth noting the Padres optioned starter Matt Waldron to the minors earlier this week, leaving them with a four-pitcher rotation featuring Dylan Cease, Joe Musgrove, Michael King, and Martín Pérez.

Darvish, 38, had started 11 times for the Padres before taking his absence. In those appearances, he compiled a 3.20 ERA (128 ERA+) and a 3.53 strikeout-to-walk ratio. Darvish has enjoyed a prolific career in MLB, making five All-Star Games and amassing a 3.58 ERA (118 ERA+) and more than 32 estimated Wins Above Replacement since 2012.

The Padres entered Friday with a 72-57 mark on the year, putting them a half game back of the Arizona Diamondbacks for the National League's top wild-card spot. The Padres also have a three-game lead over the Atlanta Braves, the current occupant of the third and final wild-card spot.