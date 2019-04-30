Padres rookie Fernando Tatis Jr. lands on IL after straining hamstring on awkward stretch
Tatis was having an impressive rookie campaign through 27 games
The San Diego Padres have placed rookie shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. on the 10-day injured list with a strained left hamstring, the team announced Tuesday. In Sunday's extra-innings loss tot the Washington Nationals (WAS 7, SD 6), Tatis attempted to stretch into a split to get an out at second base when he tweaked his hamstring. Here's a look:
Tatis was out of the lineup for Monday's game, and San Diego appears to be playing it safe with their top prospect to avoid risking a more significant hamstring injury.
Through his first 27 MLB games, Tatis is hitting .300/.360/.550 with six homers and a 143 OPS+. He was 3 for 5 with a run scored in Sunday's game against Washington before exiting.
The Padres are two-and-a-half games back of first place in the National League West, with a 16-13 record.
