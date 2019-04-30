Padres rookie Fernando Tatis Jr. lands on IL after straining hamstring on awkward stretch

The San Diego Padres have placed rookie shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. on the 10-day injured list with a strained left hamstring, the team announced Tuesday. In Sunday's extra-innings loss tot the Washington Nationals (WAS 7, SD 6), Tatis attempted to stretch into a split to get an out at second base when he tweaked his hamstring. Here's a look:

Tatis was out of the lineup for Monday's game, and San Diego appears to be playing it safe with their top prospect to avoid risking a more significant hamstring injury.

Through his first 27 MLB games, Tatis is hitting .300/.360/.550 with six homers and a 143 OPS+. He was 3 for 5 with a run scored in Sunday's game against Washington before exiting.

The Padres are two-and-a-half games back of first place in the National League West, with a 16-13 record.