Padres rookie Fernando Tatis Jr. will land on injured list with hamstring issue, report says

The San Diego Padres are expected to place rookie shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. on the 10-day injured list, according to MLB.com's AJ Cassavell. In Sunday's extra-innings loss tot the Washington Nationals (WAS 7, SD 6), Tatis attempted to stretch into a split to get an out at second base, but injured his left hamstring.

Tatis was out of the lineup for Monday's game, and San Diego appears to be playing it safe with their top prospect to avoid risking a more significant hamstring injury. As Cassavell notes, Tatis is still undergoing tests.

Fernando Tatis Jr. is expected to land on the injured list later today. The extent of his hamstring injury still isn't clear, and he's undergoing tests. But the Padres aren't going to take any chances with their 20-year-old top prospect. — AJ Cassavell (@AJCassavell) April 30, 2019

Through his first 27 MLB games, Tatis is hitting .300/.360/.550 with six homers and a 143 OPS+. He was 3 for 5 with a run scored in Sunday's game against Washington before exiting.

The Padres are two-and-a-half games back of first place in the National League West, with a 16-13 record.