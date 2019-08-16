Padres rookie phenom Fernando Tatis Jr. likely done for the season with back injury
Tatis' impressive rookie campaign will be cut short
San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. is heading to the injured list with a back strain, and the rookie phenom is likely done for the season, San Diego Union-Tribune's Kevin Acee reports. Tatis was struggling with back spasms earlier this week, and it turns out that the injury is more bothersome than expected.
Tatis is batting .317/.379/.590 through 84 games in his rookie season.
In April, Tatis suffered a hamstring injury that caused him to miss 34 games.
CBS Sports will continue to update this story as necessary.
