Padres rookie phenom Fernando Tatis Jr. likely done for the season with back injury

San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. is heading to the injured list with a back strain, and the rookie phenom is likely done for the season, San Diego Union-Tribune's Kevin Acee reports. Tatis was struggling with back spasms earlier this week, and it turns out that the injury is more bothersome than expected.

Tatis is batting .317/.379/.590 through 84 games in his rookie season.

In April, Tatis suffered a hamstring injury that caused him to miss 34 games.

