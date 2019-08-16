Padres rookie phenom Fernando Tatis Jr. likely done for the season with back injury

Tatis' impressive rookie campaign will be cut short

San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. is heading to the injured list with a back strain, and the rookie phenom is likely done for the season, San Diego Union-Tribune's Kevin Acee reports. Tatis was struggling with back spasms earlier this week, and it turns out that the injury is more bothersome than expected.

View Profile
Fernando Tatis SD • SS • 23
BA.317
R61
HR22
RBI53
SB16

Tatis is batting .317/.379/.590 through 84 games in his rookie season.

In April, Tatis suffered a hamstring injury that caused him to miss 34 games.

CBS Sports will continue to update this story as necessary. 

CBSSports.com

Katherine Acquavella joined CBS Sports in 2018. Her work has appeared in Yankees Magazine and the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum's Memories and Dreams magazine. She is a graduate of St. John's... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories