Padres say rumors of Eric Hosmer signing came from hacked social media accounts

Considering that the Padres this winter have been among the serious suitors of free agent first baseman Eric Hosmer, it wasn't particularly surprising on Wednesday when the club's social media accounts began hinting that a Hosmer deal was forthcoming. Take a look ...

The #Padres are HELLA sketch rn on this Hosmer thing pic.twitter.com/TvPRlzcRg0 — MarcoGHST 👻 (@MarcoHuinquez) January 25, 2018

And ...

#Padres posted a picture on Instagram of Eric Hosmer. Also tweeted stay tuned...



Both have now been deleted.#Padres must be close to either signing Hosmer, or firing their social media operators. pic.twitter.com/UcP2U0PUqi — Mickey Koke (@mickeykoke) January 25, 2018

As you see, said posts were eventually deleted. Then came the inevitable ...

The Padres social media accounts were inappropriately accessed last night, and messages that were inaccurate and unauthorized were posted. MLB Cybersecurity is now investigating the matter, and we apologize for any confusion. — San Diego Padres (@Padres) January 25, 2018

Hacked, they say. While hacking an account just to claim a team has agreed to terms with Eric Hosmer is a weird use of blood and treasure, sure, why not. But maybe the hack hints at a deeper truth?

The Padres do not have anything imminent with Eric Hosmer, I'm told. They have continued examining options to back up Freddy Galvis. Ryan Goins might have been one before he signed a minor league deal with the Royals. The stove is not exactly hot. — Dennis Lin (@sdutdennislin) January 25, 2018

Maybe not.

Perhaps that's a good thing. On the upside, he's coming off a career year in which he put up a career-best OPS+ of 132 while playing in every game, hitting 25 homers for the second-straight season, and winning his fourth Gold Glove. As well, he just recently turned 28, which makes him young by the standards of free agents.

On the other hand, his offensive bestowals in 2017 were out of step with the remainder of his career and driven by underlying outcomes that probably aren't sustainable. Beyond that, advanced metrics think much less of his defense than reputation would lead you to believe. While the Padres' reported interest in Hosmer seems to be serious -- Wil Myers is even willing to move to the outfield in deference to Hosmer -- the first baseman has bust potential on a contract well into nine figures.