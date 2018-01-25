Padres say rumors of Eric Hosmer signing came from hacked social media accounts
The Padres have been strongly linked to Hosmer this offseason, so it made sense
Considering that the Padres this winter have been among the serious suitors of free agent first baseman Eric Hosmer, it wasn't particularly surprising on Wednesday when the club's social media accounts began hinting that a Hosmer deal was forthcoming. Take a look ...
And ...
As you see, said posts were eventually deleted. Then came the inevitable ...
Hacked, they say. While hacking an account just to claim a team has agreed to terms with Eric Hosmer is a weird use of blood and treasure, sure, why not. But maybe the hack hints at a deeper truth?
Maybe not.
Perhaps that's a good thing. On the upside, he's coming off a career year in which he put up a career-best OPS+ of 132 while playing in every game, hitting 25 homers for the second-straight season, and winning his fourth Gold Glove. As well, he just recently turned 28, which makes him young by the standards of free agents.
On the other hand, his offensive bestowals in 2017 were out of step with the remainder of his career and driven by underlying outcomes that probably aren't sustainable. Beyond that, advanced metrics think much less of his defense than reputation would lead you to believe. While the Padres' reported interest in Hosmer seems to be serious -- Wil Myers is even willing to move to the outfield in deference to Hosmer -- the first baseman has bust potential on a contract well into nine figures.
