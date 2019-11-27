Padres send Luis Urias to Brewers, get Trent Grisham in four-player trade, report says

The Brewers and Padres have completed a four-player trade involving some notable young talent the day before Thanksgiving, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports. Here's the reported deal:

Brewers get: IF Luis Urias, LHP Eric Lauer

Padres get: OF Trent Grisham, RHP Zach Davies

Urias, 22, hit .223/.329/.326 in 249 plate appearances last season and can play multiple infield positions. He's the biggest name here as he's been a highly ranked prospect in recent years. Prior to last season, MLB.com had Urias as the 23rd-best prospect in all of baseball while Baseball America had him at 31 and Baseball Prospectus had him 17th.

He's yet to hit at the big-league level, but Urias has slashed .305/.403/.511 with 49 doubles, 11 triples, 28 homers and 10 steals in 196 Triple-A games. At his age, there's still plenty of time to grow as a big leaguer.

It's possible this move puts Urias as Milwaukee's starting shortstop and moves Orlando Arcia to the bench. Keston Hiura figures to be the Brewers' everyday second baseman. It's also possible the Brewers put one of the three (likely Urias, I'd guess) at third base, but it's pretty early in the offseason.

Lauer, 24, was 8-10 with a 4.45 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 138 strikeouts in 149 2/3 innings last season in 30 outings, 29 of which were starts. As things stand, he figures to be in the Brewers' rotation as their lone southpaw.

On the Padres' end, it seems like this is a move that sets up other moves.

Grisham joins Hunter Renfroe, Manuel Margot, Wil Myers and Franchy Cordero in a crowded outfield -- with top prospect Taylor Trammell likely not far away -- while the Padres are now without an obvious starter at second base. It's either Greg Garcia or waning veteran Ian Kinsler at the keystone without another transaction.

Grisham, 23, hit .231/.328/.410 with six homers and 24 RBI in 51 games last season for the Brewers as a rookie. He filled in nicely as Christian Yelich's replacement in September after the Brewers' star went down with a season-ending injury. Our own R.J. Anderson took a closer look at Grisham's upside during the final month of the regular season.

Davies, 26, was 10-7 with a 3.55 ERA (125 ERA+), 1.29 WHIP and 102 strikeouts against 51 walks in 159 2/3 innings last season. He figures to slot in the rotation behind Chris Paddack and Garrett Richards and moving from Miller Park to Petco Park (a pitcher's park) should provide a slight benefit.