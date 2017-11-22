Padres sign Colten Brewer to one-year contract; DFA Kyle Lloyd

The Padres have signed minor league free agent Colten Brewer to a one-year major league deal. To clear space on the 40-man roster, the team designated journeyman starter Kyle Lloyd for assignment. Brewer, 25, is a right-handed reliever who was drafted in the 4th round of the 2011 draft by the Pittsburgh Pirates. He was selected in the minor league section of the Rule 5 draft by the Yankees in December of 2016 and spent the 2017 season bouncing between their AA and AAA teams, posting a 2.18 ERA and 1.161 WHIP over 41.1 innings spread across 29 appearances in AA Trenton. His limited time in AAA Scranton-Wilkes Barre was comparatively ugly, but prior to the 2017 season he had spent the entirety of his career at the high-A level or lower. Typical for a reliever, he features a mid-90’s fastball with movement that is supplemented by a curveball and changeup that grade as below average. Brewer has consistently posted high groundball rates and posted a career-low 2.40 BB/9IP last season.

Kyle Lloyd’s most notable moment in the Padres organization probably wasn’t his lone start in Petco Park last July. Two months prior, he painted a no-hitter for the San Antonio Missions, working the game in a Maddux-esque 94 pitches. The righty has been a starter in the Padres organization since being drafted by the team in the 2013 draft. With many team rosters packed in preparation for the Rule 5 draft, it’s likely that Lloyd will clear waivers and return to the organization’s minor league system.