The San Diego Padres snapped their six-game losing streak, the longest in Major League Baseball, with a 12-5 win against the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday (box score). The Padres were led by their stars, as Fernando Tatis Jr., Manny Machado and Juan Soto combined for five hits and 10 runs batted in.

Tatis went 2 for 4 with a double and three runs batted in; Machado homered twice and drove in three himself; and Soto launched a home run and collected four runs batted in. The Padres also received multiple hits from designated hitter Nelson Cruz, who finished the afternoon with a 2-for-5 effort.

On the pitching side of things, veteran right-hander Michael Wacha held the Reds to a run over five innings. Wacha then handed the game over to a combination of four relievers, three of whom threw scoreless frames.

The Padres entered Saturday with a 37-45 mark on the season, making them one of the most disappointing teams in the majors. San Diego was in fourth place in the National League West, closer to last place than first -- they trailed the division-leading Arizona Diamondbacks by 11 ½ games.

Despite the Padres' struggles, it's worth noting that both Tatis and Soto entered the weekend with OPS+ of 135 or better. Machado, conversely, had struggled relative to his norms. He came into Saturday with an 89 OPS+ that would represent the worst of his career.

The Reds, for their part, came into Saturday with a 44-38 mark, good for first in the NL Central. The loss, plus an-progress Milwaukee Brewers victory, means the Reds will enter Sunday in a tie atop the Central.

The Padres will conclude their series against the Reds on Sunday before returning home to host the Los Angeles Angels.