San Diego Padres star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. left Monday night's home game against the San Francisco Giants (SF-SD GameTracker) with an apparent arm injury.

Tatis went down in obvious pain in the third inning after swinging and missing on an Anthony Desclafani breaking ball. He stayed down for several seconds while being attended to by the team trainer and then walked off the field while clutching his left arm. He would not return and would be replaced defensively by Ha-seong Kim at short for the top of the fourth inning.

Here's a look at the injury:

Tatis has in the past dealt with left shoulder issues -- specifically, occasional dislocations -- but it's not yet certain whether this is related.

This past offseason, Tatis signed a $340 million contract extension with the Padres. He's coming off a stellar 2020 campaign in which he finished fourth in the NL MVP balloting. This season, he's off to a slow start with a slash line of .167/.286/.333 and one home run in five games. To state the obvious, the loss of Tatis for any significant length of time would be a serious blow to the Padres, who hope to compete with the world champion Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL West.