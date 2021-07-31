San Diego Padres superstar shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. left Friday night's game against the Colorado Rockies after appearing to injure his left shoulder. Here's the play long with Tatis' reaction.

Tatis immediately left the game and will be evaluated. We'll likely hear something about the severity of it at some point Saturday, at which time we'll also be given a timetable for his absence, which almost certainly will include a stint on the injured list.

If this scene looks familiar, it's because it's the third time it has happened this season to that shoulder. It first happened back in April and many feared he would need surgery and be out for the season, but he's played like an MVP since returning. That is to say, it's certainly possible he only needs to miss a little time and then can come back and play at a high level. It just seems like each time it happens there's a greater chance he's going to need surgery.

Such a scenario would be a crushing blow to the Padres, who currently are in playoff position.

Tatis is hitting .290/.373/.647 with 31 homers, 70 RBI, 79 runs and 23 steals while holding down the premium position of shortstop. The Padres don't really have anyone who could replace that kind of production, obviously, and what's worse is the trade deadline just happened.

Ha-Seong Kim took over at shortstop Friday and could be the one handling the duty with Tatis out. There's also the option to move Jake Cronenworth over there and play newly-acquired Adam Frazier at second base.