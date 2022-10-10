Happy Monday, everyone. It's Wajih AlBaroudi filling in for Zachary Pereles. We're coming off a jam-packed sports weekend, so let's get started.

The Football Five 🏈

The Packers looked well on their way to an easy victory over the Giants in London, leading 20-10 at halftime over a team with a hobbled quarterback (Daniel Jones sprained his ankle last week against the Bears) and a wide receiver corp and secondary depleted by injuries. But Brian Daboll's G-Men scored 17 points in the second half while holding Green Bay scoreless (aside from an intentional safety with seconds remaining) to win 27-22. The Giants and Jets are now above .500 at the same time for the first time since 2015 (more on the latter in a second).

THE SAN DIEGO PADRES

THE SAN DIEGO PADRES

Padres starter Joe Musgrove was historically brilliant against the Mets when it mattered most. He allowed only one hit over seven scoreless innings to help his team win 6-0 in Sunday's decisive Wild Card Series elimination game. The 29-year-old hurler is the first pitcher to allow two or less hits over at least seven innings in a win-or-go-home playoff game.

He was so brilliant, in fact, that Mets manager Buck Showalter requested the umpires check him for foreign substances in the sixth inning. Musgrove remained in the game after the substance check, and with the Padres' triumph they remain in the World Series hunt.

San Diego will now travel to Los Angeles to start the National League Division Series against the Dodgers on Tuesday . The Padres went 5-14 against the Dodgers this season, and they've been the little brother in the rivalry long before 2022, having lost every season series since 2011.



Musgrove, a 2017 World Series champion with the Astros, was brutally honest about his feelings towards the Houston title last week, saying he "doesn't feel great" wearing his championship ring because of the 2017 cheating scandal. Musgrove stated he wants to win a "true championship" with the Padres, and he got one step closer with a dominant performance Sunday.

THE BALTIMORE RAVENS

Getty Images

THE BALTIMORE RAVENS

The proverbial monkey is off the Ravens' back. After falling to the Dolphins and Bills in the final seconds in each of their two losses this season, the Ravens -- and specifically coach John Harbaugh -- faced significant questions of whether they can close out tight games.

But they did exactly that Sunday night against the Bengals, pulling ahead with no time left on the clock thanks to a game-winning 43-yard field goal from Justin Tucker.

Here's how the old school AFC North slugfest finished:

Leading 13-10 with 9:42 to go in the fourth quarter , the Ravens had a fourth-and-one at the Cincinnati three-yard line, but they opted to take a delay-of-game penalty and kick a 25-yard field goal instead.

The Ravens' win snapped a five-game home losing streak and, more importantly, gave them the lead in the AFC North with a 3-2 record. They'll meet a team that pulled off a similarly impressive Week 5 win in the Giants next Sunday at MetLife Stadium.

College football roundup: Alabama survived an injury to its star QB. Kentucky did not 🏈

While relatively chalky, this college football weekend brought no shortage of excitement. SEC powers Alabama and Kentucky both entered Saturday without their star quarterbacks, but only the former came away with a victory. Here's a roundup of the entire weekend:

No. 1 Alabama, playing without starting QB Bryce Young , survived a late rally from Texas A&M to win 24-20.

, survived a to win 24-20. UCLA QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson powered his 18th-ranked squad to a 42-32 win over No. 11 Utah with four passing touchdowns.

Lastly, fresh off a 42-10 win over Auburn, Georgia sits first in the newest AP Poll. Alabama is No. 1 in the latest Coaches Poll.

Tom Kim edges past Patrick Cantlay for second PGA Tour win 🏌

Getty Images

Another month, another PGA Tour victory for 20-year-old rising star Tom Kim. Kim followed up his 2022 President's Cup win with a first-place finish in the 2022 Shriners Children's Open.

Kim finished with a 5-under 67 and didn't have a single bogey during the tournament. His mistake-free play allowed him to pull past world No. 4 Patrick Cantlay after they were tied at the 17th.

. The South Korea native became the first to win two PGA Tour events before age 21 since Tiger Woods in 1996.

Kim's transcendent performance had many reminiscing about Tiger Woods' ascension many years ago, and even CBS Sports' Patrick McDonald believes the comparison is warranted -- to a small extent.

McDonald: "While comparisons to Tiger Woods are far-fetched, it did almost feel Tiger-esque. Slowly draining the life out of the rest of the field, Kim never blinked in the face of adversity. When punched, he punched back. When faced with sticky situations, he played conservatively aggressive. And when given a chance to step on the neck, he took one giant step in more ways than one."

