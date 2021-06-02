Wednesday afternoon, a truly bizarre play injured two Padres, caused a shouting match and might've paved the way for the Cubs to sweep the San Diego.

Here it is. Notice there are bases loaded and the runners on first and second stayed put, due to the high possibility of the ball being caught.

OK, so let's sort this out.

First off, that's clearly left fielder Tommy Pham's ball. Something happened -- crowd noise? -- that prevented Ha-Seong Kim from being called off, though, leading to the ugly collision.

Then, Kim had the presence of mind, despite being hurt, to throw the ball in to the infield. Since the Cubs' runners on first and second hung, believing the ball was caught, the Padres were able to step on third and second for a double play to end the inning. The runner from third had crossed home plate, but the force outs supersede that, so the Cubs' bases-loaded, one-out situation was over.

Still, the situation was a cloud over the Padres. Both Pham and Kim had to leave the game. Pham appeared angry in the dugout:

Already down Fernando Tatis Jr. (oblique), the short-handed Padres would go on to lose, 6-1, meaning they've dropped four straight after grabbing a 1 1/2-game lead in the NL West.

After the game, Padres manager Jayce Tingler told reporters via Zoom that Pham got stitches in his chin and will have a CT scan once they return home to San Diego. His jaw is also injured (via Kevin Acee). Tingler also downplayed the dugout arguing with Pham by essentially saying that it's a passionate team and passion is good (video here via 97.3 The Fan). For whatever it's worth, I tend to agree. They spend an awful lot of time together each season. There are bound to be arguments.

Pham, 33, got off to a miserable start to the season, but he's really been heating up of late (more on that here). In his previous 17 games before Wednesday, Pham was hitting .283/.419/.567 with four homers, 11 RBI and 14 runs.

If Pham has to miss time, Jorge Mateo or Tucupita Marcano would be the ones seeing an uptick in playing time. Kim appears to have avoided serious injury, but if he did miss time, he's middle infield depth. Without Tatis, Jake Cronenworth shifted to shortstop when Kim had to leave Wednesday.

As for the Padres' losing streak, it's probably not too big a deal in the grand scheme of things. They flew from San Diego to Milwaukee to Houston to Chicago for a 10-game trip against contending teams. They went 4-6, which isn't terrible, and the Cubs are the hottest team in the National League now, having won nine of their last 11 and with a 21-8 record since the start of May.

The Padres now return home for a four-game series against the Mets starting on Thursday.