Padres top prospect Fernando Tatis Jr. launches walk-off home run and follows with phenomenal bat flip
Tatis i having some fun in the Dominican Winter League
There are few players in the minors more exciting than Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr., and the highly-rated prospect showed why on Thursday when he launched a walk-off home run for the Estrellas Orientales in the Dominican Winter League to give the Orientales the 6-3 win.
It's Tatis' third home run of the during the round-robin playoffs, in which Estrellas is 9-6, which leads all batters throughout the league.
Tatis knew it was gone off his bat, and he followed up the hit with a phenomenal bat flip towards first base.
As far as unwritten rules go, they aren't observed as closely in the Dominican league as they are in MLB. Just ask Willians Astudillo.
Last season, Tatis batted .286/.355/.507 with the Padres' Double-A affiliate San Antonio Missions. Only Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is a more coveted prospect right now.
Tatis had his season shortened by a thumb injury last season, but he seems to have returned to form for the Padres. He highlights an extremely deep farm, and if you're a Padres fan this must be extremely exciting to see. If you're a baseball fan, it's definitely worth tuning into the rest of the Dominican Winter League's playoffs.
