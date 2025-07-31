The San Diego Padres have landed closer Mason Miller and left-handed starting pitcher JP Sears from the Athletics, per ESPN. The return includes top shortstop prospect Leodalis De Vries.

The big fish here as far is Miller, the flame-throwing reliever. He debuted in 2023 as a starter but emerged as an elite closer in 2024. He was an All-Star and finished with a 2.49 ERA, 28 saves and 104 strikeouts in 65 innings. This season, he's got a 3.76 ERA and has converted 20 of his 23 save chances. He's struck out 59 in 38 ⅓ innings.

Sears, 29, has a 4.95 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 97 strikeouts in 111 innings across his 22 starts this season, but getting him away from Sacramento (the Athletics' temporary home) might do him a lot of good. He's given up 14 homers with a 5.48 ERA in 10 starts there this season.

On the return for the A's, Leo De Vries is a huge get. He was ranked as the No. 3 prospect in all of baseball by R.J. Anderson of CBS Sports last month. Anderson said the following:

De Vries is a switch-hitting shortstop with the kind of hand speed that ought to result in more in-game power. For now, you have to be willing to speculate about that component of his game because there hasn't been much actualization. Almost all of De Vries' slugging has come from the left side, despite his load featuring a hitch (he bounces his hands up and then brings them back down). I do find it encouraging that De Vries continues to produce at an above-average clip all the same. On any given day, I flip-flop between De Vries and Made. Today just so happens to be a day where I have Made ranked ahead.

In 82 games for High-A Fort Wayne this season, De Vries is hitting .245/.357/.410 with 19 doubles, four triples, eight homers, 46 RBI, 46 runs and eight steals.

