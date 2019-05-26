Padres vs. Blue Jays odds, line: MLB picks, predictions for May 26 from model on 12-5 run

After a dominant 19-4 win on Saturday, the San Diego Padres look for the three-game interleague sweep against the Toronto Blue Jays when they meet Sunday. The Padres (28-24), second in the National League West, have won five in a row and six of nine, while the Blue Jays (20-32), fourth in the American League East, have been slumping, losing four in a row and eight of 11. First pitch from Rogers Centre is set for 1:07 p.m. ET. The Blue Jays are 2-10 in their last 12 home games. The latest Padres vs. Blue Jays odds show San Diego at -141 on the money line (risk $141 to win $100), while the over-under for total runs scored is 8. Before making any Padres vs. Blue Jays picks of your own, be sure to check out the MLB predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Right-hander Chris Paddack (4-2, 1.93 ERA) gets the start for San Diego. He has the lowest ERA through the first nine starts of any pitcher in Padres history. He has allowed just 28 hits, 15 runs (11 earned) and four home runs. He has walked 11 and struck out 56. San Diego has played well on the road, going 14-10 away from home this year.

First baseman Eric Hosmer (.292) has a four-game hitting streak and has hit in 10 of 11 games, going 15-for-39 (.385) with two home runs and seven RBIs in that stretch. Manny Machado (.267) has also been hot of late. He has hit in five straight games and in 16 of the previous 17. He also has seven multi-hit games this year.

That's because the Blue Jays are sending right-hander Marcus Stroman (2-6, 2.81 ERA) to the mound. He is coming off a start in which he allowed just one run on five hits over six innings. He also received a lot of run support after receiving just 10 runs over his previous 10 starts. Shortstop Freddy Galvis (.270) has hit in five straight games, going 6-for-18 (.333) with a double, home run and four RBIs. First baseman Rowdy Tellez (.243) had an eight-game hitting streak snapped Friday. He was 10-for-31 (.323) during that stretch.

Toronto, which has won three of the five season series against San Diego, has struggled at times offensively, but has the statistical edge over the Padres in doubles (77 to 73) and triples (5 to 4). Right fielder Randal Grichuk (.232) has had 13 multi-hit games this season, including three three-hit games, while third baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (.222) has had five multi-hit games since being called up April 26, including a 3-for-4, two homer, four-RBI game at San Francisco May 14.

