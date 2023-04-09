Playoff teams from a year ago clash in an early-season showdown when the San Diego Padres meet the Atlanta Braves on Sunday Night Baseball. The Padres (5-4), winners of five of the past seven games, look to win three of four in the series. The Braves (6-3), who won the National League East Division in 2022, have lost three in a row. Atlanta has won the season series against San Diego in five of the past six years.

First pitch from Truist Park in Atlanta is set for 7:08 p.m. ET. The Braves lead the all-time series 367-289, including a 194-134 edge in games played at home. Atlanta is a -115 favorite on the money line (risk $115 to win $100) in the latest Padres vs. Braves odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over-under, is 9.

Padres vs. Braves money line: Padres -105, Braves -115

Padres vs. Braves over-under: 9 runs

Padres vs. Braves run line: Braves -1.5 (+162)

SD: The Padres are 21-8 in their last 29 Game 4s of a series

ATL: The Braves are 44-15 in their last 59 home games

Why you should back the Braves

Atlanta is expected to send rookie left-hander Dylan Dodd (1-0, 1.80 ERA) to the mound. Dodd is coming off a 4-1 win over the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday. In five innings of work, he allowed six hits, one earned run and zero walks, while striking out three. Dodd quickly worked his way through the minor leagues, starting last season in High A-Ball and finishing in Triple-A Gwinnett. In 26 starts at three levels, he posted a combined 3.93 ERA and a 12-9 record. In 142 innings, he allowed 136 hits, 53 earned runs and 31 walks, while striking out 153.

Right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. is off to a solid start to the season, hitting .282 with two homers, four RBI and 10 runs scored. He already has four multi-hit games, including a 3-for-4 performance at St. Louis on Monday. In that game, he doubled and homered, driving in three runs. He had two stolen bases in Friday's 5-4 loss to the Padres, while scoring a pair of runs.

Why you should back the Padres

San Diego will counter with right-hander Seth Lugo on the hill. Lugo is off to a good start, earning the victory in his first start of the year, a 3-1 win over Colorado last Sunday. In seven innings, he allowed four hits, one earned run and zero walks, while striking out seven. He will be making just his second start since 2020. Last year with the New York Mets, he worked out of the bullpen, appearing in 62 games, going 3-2 with a 3.60 ERA. He walked 18, while striking out 69.

Shortstop Xander Bogaerts has been red hot to start the season. Through the first nine games, he is hitting .333 with three homers, eight RBI and seven runs scored. He was 1-for-3 with a pair of walks in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Braves. In 150 games with Boston in 2022, Bogaerts hit .307 with 38 doubles, 15 homers and 73 RBI. He also walked 57 times, while stealing eight bases.

