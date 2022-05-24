The San Diego Padres have refused to allow the Los Angeles Dodgers to run away in the National League West, keeping pace with their rivals by winning eight of their last 10 contests. San Diego (28-14), which is riding a five-game winning streak, sits one-half game behind first-place Los Angeles as it seeks its first division title since 2006. The Padres hope to continue their surge when they host the NL Central-leading Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday. Milwaukee (26-16) kicked off its 11-game road trip with its second straight loss, a 3-2 setback in 10 innings in Monday's three-game series opener.

Brewers vs. Padres money line: Milwaukee -135, San Diego +115

Brewers vs. Padres over-under: 6.5 runs

Brewers vs. Padres run line: Milwaukee -1.5 (+145)

MIL: The Brewers have lost their last six contests against NL West opponents

SD: The Padres have gone 23-9 since splitting their first 10 games of the season

Why you should back the Brewers

Milwaukee owns one of the top pitching staffs in baseball as it leads the majors in strikeouts (423) and is tied for second in quality starts (19) while its bullpen shares the top spot in saves (18). The Brewers will have their best on the mound Tuesday as reigning NL Cy Young Award winner Corbin Burnes seeks his first win since April 19. The 27-year-old right-hander is just 1-2 through eight starts but is fifth in the NL with a 2.26 ERA.

Burnes has worked at least six innings in each of his last seven turns and given up fewer than three runs on five occasions. He hopes to be supported by the powerful bats of the Brewers, who are first in the NL with 55 home runs. Hunter Renfroe, Willy Adames and Rowdy Tellez share the team lead with nine blasts apiece, while the latter tops the club with 32 RBIs.

Why you should back the Padres

San Diego also has one of the game's best pitching staffs as it leads the majors in quality starts (22), is tied with Milwaukee for first in saves and is fifth in strikeouts (385). The Padres are hoping Blake Snell will begin contributing to the already strong starting rotation. The former American League Cy Young Award winner, who missed the beginning of the season with a strained adductor, made his 2022 debut last Wednesday at Philadelphia and yielded three runs and three hits over 3 ⅔ innings.

Offensively, the Padres are led by Manny Machado, who is the top hitter in the majors with a .365 batting average. The five-time All-Star was hitless in four at-bats in the series opener but entered with a six-game hitting streak during which he went 12-for-27 and recorded three multi-hit performances. Machado leads San Diego with eight home runs, 27 RBIs and seven stolen bases.

