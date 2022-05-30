A National League battle gets underway when the San Diego Padres (30-17) and the St. Louis Cardinals (26-21) match up on Monday afternoon. San Diego has won two of its last three games, picking up a series victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates. Meanwhile, St. Louis had its two-game win streak halted, falling 8-0 to the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday. Packy Naughton (0-1, 2.89 ERA) gets the start for St. Louis. Nick Martinez (2-2, 3.86 ERA) is on the hill for San Diego.

The first pitch is set for 2:15 p.m. ET. St. Louis is the -115 money-line favorite (risk $115 to win $100) in the latest Padres vs. Cardinals odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while San Diego is a -105 underdog. The over-under for total runs scored is nine.

Padres vs. Cardinals money line: St. Louis -115, San Diego -105

Padres vs. Cardinals run line: San Diego -1.5 (+155)

Padres vs. Cardinals over-under: 9 runs

SD: Padres are 4-0 in their last four road games

STL: Cardinals are 6-2 in their last eight overall

Why you should back the Padres



Third baseman Manny Machado (elbow) is expected to return to the lineup after missing the past two games. Machado has good strength to all parts of the field with some home run power in his swing. The five-time All-Star also plays terrific defense in the corner and owns a rocket of an arm. Machado leads the team in batting average (.357), home runs (8), RBIs (27) and hits (60).

First baseman Eric Hosmer has a smooth left-handed stroke with patience at the dish. Hosmer can hit for average but owns a solid glove in the corner. The one-time All-Star displays an all-around game and provides a nice throwing target at first base. Hosmer has a batting average of .321 with four home runs and 24 RBIs.

Why you should back the Cardinals

The Cardinals' offense has been solid throughout the season. Their lineup is filled with many capable playmakers. St. Louis is ranked sixth in the majors in batting average (.252) and tied for fifth in doubles (83). They also have plenty of speed, leading the MLB in stolen bases (38).

First baseman Paul Goldschmidt is a massive offensive weapon for St. Louis with big-time power. Goldschmidt has serious run-producing abilities with nice pitch recognition. The six-time All-Star is a good defensive player with solid instincts and reaction time. Goldschmidt is third in the league in RBIs (40), sixth in batting average (.352) along with 10 home runs. He's currently on a 20-game hitting streak.

How to make Cardinals vs. Padres picks

