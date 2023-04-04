The San Diego Padres will look to continue their recent dominance over the Arizona Diamondbacks when they meet in the second of a two-game series on Tuesday. The Diamondbacks, who opened the season with a split of a four-game series with the Los Angeles Dodgers, finished fourth in the National League West in 2022 with a 74-88 record. The Padres, meanwhile, split a four-game series with Colorado over the weekend. San Diego won the last two season series against Arizona, winning 11 of 19 in 2021, and 14 of 19 last year.

First pitch from Petco Park in San Diego is set for 4:10 p.m. ET. Coming into the season, Arizona holds a 229-212 edge in the all-time series. San Diego is a -145 favorite on the money line (risk $145 to win $100) in the latest Diamondbacks vs. Padres odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over/under, is 7.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It went 331-285 on top-rated MLB money-line picks (+357) over the past two seasons, and it finished the 2022 MLB season on a 20-14 roll. Anybody who has followed it has seen profitable returns.

Here are the MLB odds and betting trends for Diamondbacks vs. Padres:

Diamondbacks vs. Padres money line: Arizona +122, San Diego -145

Diamondbacks vs. Padres over/under: 7 runs

Diamondbacks vs. Padres run line: San Diego -1.5 (+158)

ARIZ: The Diamondbacks are 4-1 in their last five Game 2s of a series

SD: The Padres are 6-2 in their last eight Tuesday games

Diamondbacks vs. Padres picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why you should back the Padres

San Diego is expected to send right-hander Yu Darvish to the mound. Darvish looks for another standout season after going 16-8 with 25 quality starts in 30 appearances, all starts, a year ago. In 194.2 innings, Darvish allowed just 148 hits, 67 earned runs and 37 walks, while striking out 197 for a 0.95 WHIP. In five starts against Arizona in 2022, Darvish was 4-0 with a 1.97 ERA with 12 walks and 31 strikeouts.

Shortstop Xander Bogaerts is off to a hot start to his season. In the weekend split with Colorado, he batted .429 with two doubles, two homers and five RBIs. In Thursday's opener, he was one of the lone bright spots in a 7-2 loss. He went 3-for-4 with two doubles and one run scored. He was 1-for-3 with a homer, two RBIs and two walks in Saturday's 8-4 win over the Rockies.

Why you should back the Diamondbacks

Right-hander Zac Gallen will get his second start of the season for Arizona. In Thursday's season opener, he struggled, giving up five earned runs in 4.2 innings against Los Angeles. He walked three and struck out seven. Gallen was superb last year, going 12-4 with a 2.54 ERA. In 184 innings, he allowed just 52 earned runs, 121 hits and 47 walks, while striking out 192.

First baseman Christian Walker batted.429 in the season-opening series against the Dodgers, including a homer and two RBI. Walker had two hits in each of the last two games of that series. In 160 games a year ago, Walker hit .242 with 25 doubles, two triples, 36 homers and 94 RBI. In 66 plate appearances against the Padres, he hit .258 with six homers and 14 RBI.

