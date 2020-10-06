Tuesday night, the San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers begin their National League Division Series matchup at Globe Life Field in Arlington. The two NL West rivals are meeting for the first time ever in the postseason. To get here, the Padres beat the Cardinals in three games in the Wild Card Series, while the Dodgers swept the Brewers in their opening round series.

Let's set the scene for Game 1 with the essentials.

How to watch

Date: Tuesday, Oct. 6 | Time: 9:38 p.m. ET

Location: Globe Life Field (Arlington, Texas)

TV: FS1 | Stream: fuboTV (try for free)

Odds: TBD

Pitchers: TBD vs. RHP Walker Buehler

Preview

These may be the two best teams in the National League, but the seeding is such that they're running into each before the LCS round. During the regular season, the Dodgers finished an MLB-best 43-17 with an MLB-best plus-136 run differential. The Padres, meantime, went 37-23 for the second-best record in the NL with a run differential of plus-84, which was second only to that of the Dodgers across all of baseball. The Dodgers won six of 10 head-to-head games against San Diego this season.

The Padres have yet to sort out their NLDS rotation because they're not yet certain whether right-hander Mike Clevinger (biceps) will be healthy enough to be on the roster. That huge X-factor will have much to do with the lay of the land for the NLDS. That's especially the case since fellow Padres starter Dinelson Lamet is also sidelined with injury. Clevinger seems likely to make the roster, and at last report they're trying to decide between him and Chris Paddack for the Game 1 start. The Dodgers know they'll start Buehler, who over the course of his young career has combined elite stuff with elite results.

Prediction

Given Buehler's excellence and the uncertainty surrounding the Padres' rotation, we'll lean Dodgers in Game 1. Mookie Betts goes off with a homer and a double in his Dodger postseason debut.