The San Diego Padres will meet the Los Angeles Dodgers in the second matchup of a four-game series in a key National League West Division matchup on Tuesday night. The Dodgers earned a 6-3 win in Monday's series opener. San Diego is expected to start righthander Randy Vasquez (3-4, 3.57 ERA), while Los Angeles has not announced its starting pitcher.

First pitch from Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles is set for 10:10 p.m. ET. Los Angeles is -215 on the money line (risk $215 to win $100) in the latest Padres vs. Dodgers odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, while San Diego is a +180 underdog (risk $100 to win $180). The over/under for total runs scored is 9.5. Los Angeles' Shohei Ohtani is at +176 to hit a home run, while San Diego's Luis Arraez is at +175 to record 2+ hits.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It enters Week 13 of the 2025 MLB season on a 37-30 run on top-rated MLB money-line betting picks.

Here are the model's three best bets for Padres vs. Dodgers (odds subject to change):

Padres ML (+176)

Padres run line +1.5 (-114)

Gavin Sheets over 0.5 total bases (-165)

San Diego will look to turn around its recent fortunes and close to within three games of the first-place Dodgers. The Padres enter the game with the third-best ERA in the National League at 3.55, while Los Angeles is 11th with a 4.17 ERA. The model favors San Diego, which has a money line probability of over 40%, giving this a B rating.

The model has simulated the game 10,000 times. It suggests San Diego will be able to cover the run line, and has the Dodgers winning the game by an average score of 4.9 to 4.6, with San Diego covering well over 60% of the time, making it the better value. The model gives this a B rating. The Dodgers are 26-12 on their home field in 2025, while San Diego is 18-20 on the road.

If you want even more MLB picks, SportsLine's top MLB expert, Matt Severance, is heating up.

Gavin Sheets over 0.5 total bases (-165)

Sheets, a second round draft pick by the White Sox in 2017, is hitting .267 with 10 doubles, one triple, 12 homers and 40 RBI in 68 games this season. He is in the midst of a seven-game hitting streak. In Saturday's 8-7 loss to Arizona, he was 3-for-3 with a double, homer and one RBI. He doubled in Monday's loss to the Dodgers. He had hits in all three games against the Dodgers in last week's series in San Diego.

The model is projecting 1.5 total bases for Sheets, and gives this prop a five-star rating. Sheets has achieved five over games in his last five with an impressive average of 2.6 total bases per game.