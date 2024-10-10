Padres vs. Dodgers score: Live updates as Mookie Betts, Los Angeles try to force Game 5 vs. San Diego

The Dodgers are looking to stave off elimination, while the Padres are just one win away from the NLCS

In Wednesday's Game 4 of the National League Division Series, the San Diego Padres will try to eliminate the Los Angeles Dodgers and advance to the NLCS. The Dodgers, meantime, will try to force a decisive Game 5 back at Dodger Stadium on Friday. The Padres pushed the favored Dodgers to the brink of elimination with a hotly contested 7-6 win in Tuesday's Game 3. 

In a game that manager Dave Roberts called "essentially all hands on deck" thanks to a litany of injuries that forced him into a bullpen game, the Dodgers offense has done its job, including home runs from Mookie Betts and Will Smith and an RBI single from Shohei Ohtani.

This NLDS between these two NL West rivals has been notable for its intensity and near-hostilities, and the pressure in front of a raucous Petco Park crowd doesn't figure to ease up -- not with the Pads one win from the NLCS. 

CBS Sports will have live updates, highlights, analysis and more throughout Game 4 between the Dodgers and Padres. You can follow all the action below.

Updating Live
(18)
See New Posts
 
Pinned
Link copied

Evan Phillips is warming.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Padres rallying here in the fifth

Two on with no outs for No. 9 hitter Kyle Higashioka. The top of the lineup and the most dangerous bats loom. San Diego has to get something here to make this a game.

Mike Axisa
October 10, 2024, 2:51 AM
Oct. 09, 2024, 10:51 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Sometimes it's hard to forget that Merrill was a shortstop until this year. Really has taken to the outfield.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Third base ump Mark Ripperger lends the Padres a hand here by preventing a ball from going down the line for an RBI double. Just bad luck here for the Dodgers:

Los Angeles is up 5-0 in the fourth.

Mike Axisa
October 10, 2024, 2:28 AM
Oct. 09, 2024, 10:28 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Nothing like a fullpen (I'm making it a thing) to make you appreciate Rob Manfred's finest contribution to the sport.

 
Pinned
Link copied

5-0 through three innings

Three innings? Three innings. Feels like a pre-pitch clock game. The Dodgers are six innings away from forcing a Game 5.

Mike Axisa
October 10, 2024, 2:17 AM
Oct. 09, 2024, 10:17 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Dodgers take 5-0 lead

Will Smith with a long and loud two-run homer to dead center. It's looking like we'll have a Game 5 on Friday.

It is only the top of the third inning and the Dodgers are running a bullpen game. Still a lot of outs and lot of pitchers to go in this one.

Mike Axisa
October 10, 2024, 2:02 AM
Oct. 09, 2024, 10:02 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Banda escapes. Cronenworth pops out behind second base. Not-so-bold prediction: This game will not end 3-0.

Mike Axisa
October 10, 2024, 1:54 AM
Oct. 09, 2024, 9:54 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

The Dads are rallying. Runners at first and second with two outs in the second.

Mike Axisa
October 10, 2024, 1:52 AM
Oct. 09, 2024, 9:52 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

The first of what figures to be many pitching changes for the Dodgers. Here comes Anthony Banda to replace Ryan Brasier.

Mike Axisa
October 10, 2024, 1:45 AM
Oct. 09, 2024, 9:45 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Dodgers up 3-0

And Cease is done after 1 2/3 innings. The Padres have Martín Pérez available for length, but it's Bryan Hoeing first out of the bullpen. Shohei Ohtani sent Cease to the showers with an RBI single. Mookie Betts then singled in another run. The Dodgers are up 3-0 in the second inning.

San Diego's offense has shown it can put a lot of runs on the board in a hurry. Still a long way to go in Game 4.

Mike Axisa
October 10, 2024, 1:38 AM
Oct. 09, 2024, 9:38 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Bottom of the order builds a rally for the Dodgers. Gavin Lux walked, Enrique Hernández singled, and there are runners on the corners with one out for Chris Taylor. Shohei Ohtani is on deck. The Dodgers have three two-strike hits against Cease.

Mike Axisa
October 10, 2024, 1:35 AM
Oct. 09, 2024, 9:35 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

1-2-3 inning for Ryan Brasier

It will probably be his only inning. Anthony Banda was warming up right from the first pitch. Brasier will probably get Machado to start the second, then Banda will come in for Merrill.

Mike Axisa
October 10, 2024, 1:23 AM
Oct. 09, 2024, 9:23 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

That was Fernando Tatís' first strikeout of the playoffs

Kate Feldman
October 10, 2024, 1:21 AM
Oct. 09, 2024, 9:21 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Mookie goes deep

It's 1-0 Dodgers. Second straight game he's hit a first inning homer. Really the third straight if you count the homer Jurickson Profar robbed in Game 2.

Betts snapped his postseason 0 for 22 with the homer last night. It's hard to believe a hitter as good as him can struggle as much as he has the last few Octobers, but that's baseball.

Mike Axisa
October 10, 2024, 1:13 AM
Oct. 09, 2024, 9:13 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Dylan Cease has never made a start on short rest. Usually the fatigue shows up at the end of the outing with short rest starts. Everything looks good early on, then the guy hits a wall at, say, 75 pitches rather than 100.

Mike Axisa
October 10, 2024, 1:09 AM
Oct. 09, 2024, 9:09 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Game 4 is about to get underway

Dylan Cease on short vs. a bullpen game. Feel the excitement. A win sends the Padres to the NLCS and a matchup with the Mets. A loss and we get a win-or-go-home Game 5 on Friday.

Mike Axisa
October 10, 2024, 1:05 AM
Oct. 09, 2024, 9:05 pm EDT

Share Video

Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    3:23

    NLDS Highlights: Phillies at Mets - Game 4 (10/9)

  • Image thumbnail
    13:31

    Mets Complete Comeback Victory, Advance To NLCS After Beating Phillies

  • Image thumbnail
    1:36

    WATCH: Francisco Lindor Hits Grand Slam To Lead Mets To NLDS Win Over

  • Image thumbnail
    2:59

    ALDS Highlights: Tigers blank Guardians 3-0 to take 2-1 series lead

  • Image thumbnail
    9:30

    Tigers Take Down Guardians In Game 3, 1 Win Shy Of ALCS

  • Image thumbnail
    1:01

    Highlights: Matt Vierling Goes WAY Up To Get It!

  • Image thumbnail
    2:04

    Dodgers To Go With Bullpen Game Today

  • Image thumbnail
    1:08

    Tatis Getting Hot In Postseason

  • Image thumbnail
    1:35

    Would Matt Snyder Party With Grimace?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:06

    Long Term Impact Of Carpenters Blast Off Clase

  • Image thumbnail
    1:00

    Witt vs Judge

  • Image thumbnail
    3:45

    NLDS Highlights: Dodgers at Padres - Game 3 (10/8)

  • Image thumbnail
    0:41

    Padres closer Robert Suarez shuts things down in the ninth

  • Image thumbnail
    3:12

    NLDS Highlights: Mets beat Phillies behind Alonso and Manaea to take 2-1 lead in NLDS

  • Image thumbnail
    4:54

    Mets Offense Explodes To Take A 2-1 Series Lead Over Phils

  • Image thumbnail
    1:10

    How Will Padres Crowd Impact The Next 2 Games

  • Image thumbnail
    0:48

    What The Phillies Need From Aaron Nola Tonight

  • Image thumbnail
    0:49

    Pick A Series Winner: Mets vs. Phillies

  • Image thumbnail
    1:11

    Padres Send A Message With Bats

See All MLB Videos