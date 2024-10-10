Padres vs. Dodgers score: Live updates as Mookie Betts, Los Angeles try to force Game 5 vs. San Diego

In Wednesday's Game 4 of the National League Division Series, the San Diego Padres will try to eliminate the Los Angeles Dodgers and advance to the NLCS. The Dodgers, meantime, will try to force a decisive Game 5 back at Dodger Stadium on Friday. The Padres pushed the favored Dodgers to the brink of elimination with a hotly contested 7-6 win in Tuesday's Game 3.

In a game that manager Dave Roberts called "essentially all hands on deck" thanks to a litany of injuries that forced him into a bullpen game, the Dodgers offense has done its job, including home runs from Mookie Betts and Will Smith and an RBI single from Shohei Ohtani.

This NLDS between these two NL West rivals has been notable for its intensity and near-hostilities, and the pressure in front of a raucous Petco Park crowd doesn't figure to ease up -- not with the Pads one win from the NLCS.

