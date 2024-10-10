Evan Phillips is warming.
Padres vs. Dodgers score: Live updates as Mookie Betts, Los Angeles try to force Game 5 vs. San Diego
The Dodgers are looking to stave off elimination, while the Padres are just one win away from the NLCS
In Wednesday's Game 4 of the National League Division Series, the San Diego Padres will try to eliminate the Los Angeles Dodgers and advance to the NLCS. The Dodgers, meantime, will try to force a decisive Game 5 back at Dodger Stadium on Friday. The Padres pushed the favored Dodgers to the brink of elimination with a hotly contested 7-6 win in Tuesday's Game 3.
In a game that manager Dave Roberts called "essentially all hands on deck" thanks to a litany of injuries that forced him into a bullpen game, the Dodgers offense has done its job, including home runs from Mookie Betts and Will Smith and an RBI single from Shohei Ohtani.
This NLDS between these two NL West rivals has been notable for its intensity and near-hostilities, and the pressure in front of a raucous Petco Park crowd doesn't figure to ease up -- not with the Pads one win from the NLCS.
CBS Sports will have live updates, highlights, analysis and more throughout Game 4 between the Dodgers and Padres. You can follow all the action below.
Padres rallying here in the fifth
Two on with no outs for No. 9 hitter Kyle Higashioka. The top of the lineup and the most dangerous bats loom. San Diego has to get something here to make this a game.
Sometimes it's hard to forget that Merrill was a shortstop until this year. Really has taken to the outfield.
Third base ump Mark Ripperger lends the Padres a hand here by preventing a ball from going down the line for an RBI double. Just bad luck here for the Dodgers:
Los Angeles is up 5-0 in the fourth.
Nothing like a fullpen (I'm making it a thing) to make you appreciate Rob Manfred's finest contribution to the sport.
5-0 through three innings
Three innings? Three innings. Feels like a pre-pitch clock game. The Dodgers are six innings away from forcing a Game 5.
Dodgers take 5-0 lead
Will Smith with a long and loud two-run homer to dead center. It's looking like we'll have a Game 5 on Friday.
It is only the top of the third inning and the Dodgers are running a bullpen game. Still a lot of outs and lot of pitchers to go in this one.
Banda escapes. Cronenworth pops out behind second base. Not-so-bold prediction: This game will not end 3-0.
The Dads are rallying. Runners at first and second with two outs in the second.
The first of what figures to be many pitching changes for the Dodgers. Here comes Anthony Banda to replace Ryan Brasier.
Dodgers up 3-0
And Cease is done after 1 2/3 innings. The Padres have Martín Pérez available for length, but it's Bryan Hoeing first out of the bullpen. Shohei Ohtani sent Cease to the showers with an RBI single. Mookie Betts then singled in another run. The Dodgers are up 3-0 in the second inning.
San Diego's offense has shown it can put a lot of runs on the board in a hurry. Still a long way to go in Game 4.
Bottom of the order builds a rally for the Dodgers. Gavin Lux walked, Enrique Hernández singled, and there are runners on the corners with one out for Chris Taylor. Shohei Ohtani is on deck. The Dodgers have three two-strike hits against Cease.
1-2-3 inning for Ryan Brasier
It will probably be his only inning. Anthony Banda was warming up right from the first pitch. Brasier will probably get Machado to start the second, then Banda will come in for Merrill.
That was Fernando Tatís' first strikeout of the playoffs
Mookie goes deep
It's 1-0 Dodgers. Second straight game he's hit a first inning homer. Really the third straight if you count the homer Jurickson Profar robbed in Game 2.
Betts snapped his postseason 0 for 22 with the homer last night. It's hard to believe a hitter as good as him can struggle as much as he has the last few Octobers, but that's baseball.
Dylan Cease has never made a start on short rest. Usually the fatigue shows up at the end of the outing with short rest starts. Everything looks good early on, then the guy hits a wall at, say, 75 pitches rather than 100.
Game 4 is about to get underway
Dylan Cease on short vs. a bullpen game. Feel the excitement. A win sends the Padres to the NLCS and a matchup with the Mets. A loss and we get a win-or-go-home Game 5 on Friday.
Freddie Freeman, who has been trying to play through a sprained ankle, was scratched just before first pitch. For a Dodgers team on the brink of elimination, that could be a catastrophe.
