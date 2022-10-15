The division-rival Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres are set to meet in Game 4 of the best-of-five National League Division Series at Petco Park on Saturday. The Padres lead the series by a count of 2-1, which means Game 4 is a potential clincher for the Padres and an elimination game for the Dodgers, who won a franchise-record 111 games during the regular season. Historically, teams up 2-1 in the best-of-five Division Series, as the Padres are, have gone on to win that series almost 75 percent of the time.

The winner of this series will advance to the NLCS to face the winner of the Braves-Phillies NLDS.

How to watch

Date: Saturday, Oct. 15 | Time: 9:37 p.m. ET

Location: Petco Park (San Diego, California)

TV channel: FS1 | Live stream: fuboTV (try for free)

Odds: TBA

Starting pitchers: LHP Tyler Anderson (15-5, 2.57 ERA) vs. RHP Joe Musgrove (10-7, 2.93 ERA)

Preview

Anderson, the third lefty the Dodgers will have started in this series, made four starts against the Padres during the regular season and he thrived across those combined 24 innings: 1.88 ERA, no unearned runs allowed, 15 hits, 16 strikeouts, six walks, .502 OPS against. This will be Anderson's second career postseason start and first as a member of the Dodgers. Anderson last started on Oct. 2.

Across the way, Musgrove faced the Dodgers three times during the regular season, and in those games he pitched to a 3.63 ERA with no unearned runs and 23 strikeouts against five unintentional walks in 17 1/3 innings. Earlier this postseason, Musgrove started the decisive Game 3 against the New York Mets in the Wild Card Series, and in that game he twirled seven shutout innings with only one hit allowed. He comes in on five days of rest.

Prediction

We'll lean the Padres at home and with the filthy Musgrove on the mound and with an extra day of rest. Runs will be hard to come by, but the Padres will edge out the juggernaut Dodgers and advance to the NLCS for the first time since 1998.

Pick: Padres 3, Dodgers 2