The San Francisco Giants (2-2) host the San Diego Padres (4-1) on Tuesday night as these teams collide for game two of the three-game series. The Padres picked up a 4-2 win in the first game of the series. Right-hander Alex Cobb is making his first start for San Francisco. Meanwhile, Yu Darvish is getting the start for San Diego.

First pitch is set for 9:45 p.m. ET. San Francisco is a -115 favorite (risk $115 to win $100) on the money line in the latest Padres vs. Giants odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over-under for total runs scored is 7.5. Before making any Giants vs. Padres picks, be sure to check out the latest MLB predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, enters Week 2 of the 2022 MLB season on a 216-181 roll on top-rated MLB picks that dates back to last season, returning over $900 for $100 players. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has dialed in on Padres vs. Giants and revealed its predictions and best bets. You can visit SportsLine now to see the model's MLB picks. Here are the MLB odds and betting trends for Giants vs. Padres:

Padres vs. Giants moneyline: San Francisco -115, San Diego -105

Padres vs. Giants run-line: San Diego -1.5 (+145)

Padres vs. Giants over-under: 7.5 runs

SD: The Padres are 4-0 in their last 4 road games

SF: The Giants are 4-1 in their last 5 Tuesday games

Why you should back the Padres



Left fielder Jurickson Profar has terrific instincts and is a great athlete. He possesses power, speed, and a solid plate discipline. Profar has recorded a hit in all four games he's played in, logging a .357 batting average with two home runs and seven runs batted in. On April 10 against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Profar went 1-for-4 with a grand slam and a walk.

Third baseman Manny Machado has good power and a tremendous arm. His defense is stellar and he can make any throw across the diamond. The five-time All-Star has recorded at least one hit in four straight games while driving in a run in another three straight. Machado has a .333 batting average over his last 12 at-bats.

Why you should back the Giants

First baseman Brandon Belt has a calming presence in the batters' box. Belt brings a good approach to the plate, using patience but having plenty of home run power. His swing is smooth and can also play left field if needed. Belt has a batting average of .417 with one home run and one RBI.

The Giants have been solid on the pitching mound. San Francisco ranks 10th in the league in ERA (3.16) and has struck out 40 total batters. They haven't allowed 4-plus runs in three straight games. Right-hander Alex Cobb is making the start for the Giants. Cobb's fastball was hitting 97 MPH during the spring. The Massachusetts native is a consistent strike-thrower who produces many ground ball outs.

How to make Giants vs. Padres picks

SportsLine's model is leaning over on the run total, as the simulations have the teams combining for eight runs. It also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can only get the model's Giants vs. Padres pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Padres vs. Giants? And which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Giants vs. Padres money line to jump on, all from the advanced model that has returned over $900 on top-rated MLB money-line picks dating back to last season, and find out.