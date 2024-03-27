Opening Day of the 2024 Major League Baseball season is upon us, and that means playoff aspirations for two National League West rivals who missed the postseason last year -- the San Francisco Giants and the San Diego Padres.

The Giants are coming off a 79-83 season in 2023, and they're looking to return to the postseason for the first time since their surprise 107-win campaign of 2021. The Padres, meanwhile, suffered an improbable run of bad luck last season and finished a disappointing 82-80 despite a high payroll and high expectations.

Below, CBS Sports has given you the rundown on how to watch the Giants-Padres game, as well as some storylines to be aware of on both sides of the field.

Giants vs. Padres

Date: Thursday, March 28 | Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

Location: Petco Park, San Diego

Live stream: Fubo (try for free), MLB.TV | TV: NBC Sports Bay Area

Probable pitchers: RHP Brandon Webb (SF) vs. RHP Yu Darvish (SD)

Odds: SF -105; SD -115; over/under: 7.5

Storylines

Giants: It's been an active offseason for San Fran and president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi. To improve his club's chances of getting back in the playoffs -- likely via wild-card spot given that they share division with the Dodgers -- Zaidi has signed the likes of Jung Hoo Lee, Matt Chapman, Jorge Soler, Jordan Hicks, and most recently Blake Snell, among others. Needless to say, there's a substantial degree of pressure on the Giants to compete for a postseason berth.

Padres: The Padres split the two-game Korea Series with the Dodgers roughly a week ago, so this isn't actually their opener of the 2024 season. They come in 1-1. This occasions a "revenge match" for their former manager Bob Melvin, who departed after last season to become manager of the Giants. The Padres' new manager is Mike Shildt, who served on Melvin's staff and is the former skipper of the Cardinals.