The Philadelphia Phillies will look to continue their recent dominance over the San Diego Padres when they meet in the first of a three-game series on Monday. Philadelphia has a plus-46 run differential, while San Diego is plus-17. The Padres (45-38), who have lost two of three, are 20-24 on the road this season. The Phillies (49-35), who have won two of three, are 26-14 on their home field in 2025.

First pitch from Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia is set for 6:30 p.m. ET. The Phillies have won six of the last seven meetings with the Padres. Philadelphia is a -222 favorite on the money line (risk $222 to win $100) in the latest Padres vs. Phillies odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over/under, is 9. Before making any Padres vs. Phillies picks, be sure to see the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Why the Phillies can win

Right-hander Zack Wheeler (7-3, 2.45 ERA) is expected to get the start for Philadelphia. In 16 starts this season, he has logged 99 innings pitched, allowing 66 hits, 27 earned runs and 25 walks with 126 strikeouts. He is coming off a 2-0 loss at Houston on Wednesday. In that game, he pitched six innings, allowing three hits, one run – none earned – with three walks and eight strikeouts.

Shortstop Trea Turner is one of Philadelphia's offensive leaders. In 82 games, he is hitting .296 with 17 doubles, two triples, 11 homers and 37 RBI. He was 4-for-6 with a double, two homers and two RBI in a 13-0 win at Atlanta on Friday. He was 2-for-5 with a double and one RBI in a 10-2 win over the New York Mets on June 20.

Why the Padres can win

Right-hander Matt Waldron is expected to make his MLB season debut when he takes the mound after being called up from Triple-A El Paso. In 27 games, including 26 starts, he went 7-11 with a 4.91 ERA in 2024. In 146.2 innings, he allowed 145 hits, 80 earned runs and 40 walks, while striking out 133. He has faced the Phillies twice in his career, including one start, and is 1-0 with a 3.09 ERA.

Third baseman Manny Machado helps power the San Diego offense. The 2010 first-round pick of the Baltimore Orioles is hitting .293 in 83 games. He has registered 20 doubles, 13 homers, 47 RBI and eight stolen bases. In Saturday's 6-4 win at Cincinnati, he was 2-for-5. In 46 career games against Philadelphia, he is hitting .255 with three doubles, one triple, 10 homers and 22 RBI.

SportsLine's model is leaning Under on the total, and it says one side of the money line has all the value.

