The San Diego Padres (44-47) have a chance to continue their climb toward the .500 mark when they face the Philadelphia Phillies (48-42) in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader. San Diego has won three straight games and six of its last seven, but it is still six games out of the final National League Wild Card spot. Philadelphia is 4.5 games ahead of the Padres in the standings, despite losing its last three games.

The first pitch is set for 1:05 p.m. ET from Citizens Bank Park. San Diego is listed at -135 on the money line (risk $135 to win $100) in the latest Padres vs. Phillies odds from Caesars Sportsbook. The over/under for total runs scored is 9. Before making any Phillies vs. Padres picks, be sure to check out the latest MLB predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Here are several MLB betting lines and trends for Padres vs. Phillies:

Phillies vs. Padres money line: Padres -135, Phillies +115

Phillies vs. Padres run line: Padres -1.5 (+120)

Phillies vs. Padres over/under: 9 runs

PHI: Phillies are 22-17 at home this season

SD: Padres are 6-1 in their last seven games

Why you should back the Phillies



Philadelphia is on a three-game skid, but it won its previous four games to climb into the NL Wild Card picture. The Phillies have scored at least three runs in every game this month, kickstarted by a 19-4 win over Washington on July 1. Right fielder Nick Castellanos leads Philadelphia with a .300 average, 13 home runs and 55 RBI, while second baseman Bryson Stott is batting .301 with seven homers and 33 RBI.

Catcher J.T. Realmuto homered in the series opener on Friday, giving him 11 long balls this season. Third baseman Alec Bohm, who is batting .284 with nine homers and 58 RBI this season, added a pair of hits. They are facing Padres starter Blake Snell, who is 0-3 with a 4.91 ERA in four career starts against the Phillies.

Why you should back the Padres

San Diego has a payroll and roster built to make a World Series run, and the Padres are motivated to get back into the playoff hunt. They won their final two games before the All-Star break before picking back up with their 8-3 win on Friday. Fernando Tatis, Juan Soto, Gary Sanchez and Manny Machado each left the yard, adding to the team's 11-hit performance.

Philadelphia went 1 of 7 with runners in scoring position and has now lost three straight games. Phillies starting pitcher Taijuan Walker allowed four runs on five hits against Tampa Bay in his last start. Tatis leads the Padres with a .288 batting average, 16 homers and 44 RBI, while Soto is batting .265 with 16 home runs and 49 RBI.

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total.

