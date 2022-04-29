A National League battle involves the San Diego Padres (13-7) and the Pittsburgh Pirates (8-11) squaring off on Friday afternoon. San Diego heads into this series with momentum, winning three straight games, including a 7-5 victory over the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday. On the other side, Pittsburgh is on a three-game slide. Yu Darvish (1-1, 4.43 ERA) is starting for San Diego, while Zach Thompson (0-2, 10.80 ERA) is on the hill for Pittsburgh.

First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. ET. San Diego is the -190 money-line favorite (risk $190 to win $100) in the latest Padres vs. Pirates odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while Pittsburgh is a +170 underdog. The over-under for total runs scored is 7.5. Before making any Pirates vs. Padres picks, you need to see the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer simulation model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and it is off to a sizzling start to the 2022 season. It's on a 25-11 roll on top-rated MLB money-line picks through three weeks, returning almost $1,100 for $100 players. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Padres vs. Pirates, and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Now, here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Pirates vs. Padres:

Padres vs. Pirates moneyline: San Diego -190, Pittsburgh +170

Padres vs. Pirates run-line: San Diego -1.5 (-110)

Padres vs. Pirates over-under: 7.5 runs

SD: Padres are 6-0 in their last six games as favorites

PIT: Under is 5-0-1 in Pirates' last six games following a loss

Why you should back the Padres

First baseman Eric Hosmer has a smooth swing and a great good plate presence. Hosmer can hit for average and has good home-run power. He also plays great defense. Hosmer has a team-high .415 batting average with two home runs and 11 RBI. He's been in a groove and recorded two-plus hits in four straight games.

Third baseman Manny Machado has a terrific arm and plays top-notch defense. He is rangy and delivers a strike across the diamond with ease. The five-time All-Star also has good power to all parts of the field. Machado has a batting average of .395 with three homers and 11 runs batted in. In his last outing, he went 4-for-5 with two runs and an RBI.

Why you should back the Pirates

Third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes is a stellar defender with quick instincts and reads. Hayes has a strong arm and throws the ball with velocity across the diamond. The 25-year-old has an aggressive approach in the box and consistently hits for contact. Hayes is leading the team in batting average (.328), hits (20) with five RBIs. On April 26, he went 3-for-3 with two runs scored, an RBI and a double.

Second baseman Michael Chavis is a pure hitter who has solid home-run power. Chavis has a smooth swing with the ability to drive in runs. The 26-year-old currently has a batting average of .271 with two homers and eight runs batted in. In his last contest, Chavis went 1-for-4 with a double and a run scored.

How to make Pirates vs. Padres picks

SportsLine's model is leaning over on the run total, projecting 8.9 combined runs. It also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can only get the model's MLB picks at SportsLine.

So who wins Padres vs. Pirates? And which side has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.