The final matchup of the series between the San Diego Padres (50-40) and the Colorado Rockies (40-49) is underway on Thursday afternoon. The Rockies look to secure their third straight victory and win the series. On Wednesday, Colorado defeated San Diego 10-6. Kyle Freeland (4-7, 4.70 ERA) is on the mound for the Rockies, while Blake Snell (1-5, 4.66 ERA) is starting for the Padres.

Padres vs. Rockies money line: San Diego -135, Colorado +115

Padres vs. Rockies run-line: Colorado +1.5 (-130)

Padres vs. Rockies over-under: 11.5 runs

SD: The Padres are 3-9 over their last 12 road games

COL: The Rockies are 20-18 in divisional games

Why you should back the Rockies



Shortstop Jose Iglesias is a phenomenal defender with terrific instincts and reads. Iglesias owns a fantastic glove with a good arm on defense, while the 32-year-old also has good awareness of the strike zone with solid plate coverage. Iglesias leads the team in batting average (.305) with 31 RBI. In Wednesday's victory, he went 3-for-5 with a three-run bomb.

Designated hitter Charlie Blackmon is a run-producing threat with home-run power. Blackmon generates plenty of bat speed and runs well around the bases. The four-time All-Star ranks second on the team in home runs (14) and RBI (50). He's recorded two hits in four straight games.

Why you should back the Padres

Third baseman Manny Machado is a playmaker both at the plate and in the field. Machado plays superb defense at the hot corner, owns a rocket of an arm and delivers darts across the field with ease. The six-time All-Star has power to any gap with run-producing abilities as Machado leads the team in batting average (.304), home runs (15), RBI (51) and hits (91).

Jorge Alfaro has displayed an ability to be a solid defensive catcher with a strong throwing arm. Alfaro is very athletic and nimble behind the plate, and he's registered 22 assists from behind the plate. The 29-year-old also has some pop in swing and is aggressive at the dish as Alfaro is batting .268 with six home runs and 25 RBI. On July 12, he went 2-for-4 with two singles.

