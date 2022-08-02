The San Diego Padres kick off a home doubleheader with an afternoon game on Tuesday. The Padres (58-46) host the Colorado Rockies (46-58) for the second and third games of a five-game midweek series. Petco Park showcases the festivities between NL West rivals. It is the final series in San Diego between the two clubs in 2022. Yu Darvish (9-4, 3.24 ERA) gets the start for San Diego, while Colorado will start Ryan Feltner (1-3, 5.59 ERA).

First pitch is at 4:10 p.m. ET in San Diego. Caesars Sportsbook lists San Diego as a -260 favorite (risk $260 to win $100) on the money line, while the over-under, or total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, is 7.5 in the latest Rockies vs. Padres odds.

Rockies vs. Padres money line: San Diego -260, Colorado +210

Rockies vs. Padres over-under: 7.5 runs

Rockies vs. Padres run line: Padres -1.5 (-120)

COL: The Rockies are 16-23 in day games

SD: The Padres are 20-20 in day games

Why you should back the Rockies

Colorado has plenty of strengths, including potent offensive numbers. The Rockies currently lead the National League in triples, hits and batting average, with six regulars posting an OPS over .700 this season. Colorado also ranks in the top five of the NL in doubles, on-base percentage, OPS, total bases and strikeout avoidance.

On the run prevention side, the Rockies have an effective bullpen. Colorado's relief corps ranks in the top five of the National League in wins above replacement, home run rate allowed, and ground ball rate allowed this season. San Diego has talent, but the Padres are below the NL average in runs scored, hits and batting average, with bottom-five marks in home runs, stolen bases, slugging percentage and OPS this season.

Why you should back the Padres

San Diego is currently projected as a playoff team, and the Padres are effective in multiple ways. The Padres are in the top five of the NL in doubles and walks, with above-average metrics in triples and strikeout avoidance. San Diego is deep and talented, headlined by the presence of standout infielder Manny Machado. The six-time All-Star is an MVP candidate, and he is slugging over .500 with elite defense. San Diego's bullpen is also stout, including a top-five mark in wins above replacement.

Padres relievers have an ERA under 4.00 with the No. 2 walk rate and the No. 1 ground ball rate in the National League. Colorado's offense is in the bottom three of the NL in home runs and stolen bases, and the Rockies are below the league average in walk rate this season.

