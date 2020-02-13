Padres will not wear Swinging Friar caps with logo that resembles swastika during Spring Training
San Diego will don their regular season caps instead
Less than a week after revealing a new Spring Training cap for the team, the Padres have acquiesced to fan concerns and decided that the design will only be worn in limited circumstances. The design of the hat announced last Wednesday was in the brown and gold colors that featured a Swinging Friar with a digital-looking, interlocking SD that had lines which seem to resemble a swastika.
"Following our offseason uniform rebrand and the overwhelmingly positive response from Padres fans, we've decided to wear our regular season brown caps with the gold 'SD' for the majority of spring training," Wayne Partello, Padres chief marketing officer, said Tuesday per the San Diego Tribune.
Padres beat writer for the Tribune, Kevin Acee, tweeted out on Tuesday that the team had switched to a cap with the traditional San Diego logo on it during Spring Training workouts.
The hats will still likely be worn at least once given that the team did actually sell and promote this merchandise to fans as on-field equipment. They are also part of a general series from Major League Baseball and New Era that combines the logo of each team with their letter logo. However, none of the other ones appeared to have accidental derogatory imagery.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
MLB announces rule changes for 2020
The MLB rulebook is set for 2020
-
Braves' Hamels will miss start of season
The Braves signed the veteran lefty earlier this offseason
-
Betts, Price introduced as Dodgers
Mookie Betts and David Price put on Dodger blue Wednesday afternoon for the first time
-
How Crane should handle spring training
David Samson believes that there's a right way for the Astros to handle the negative media...
-
Will scandal affect Beltran's HOF case?
Beltran will be on the ballot for the first time in 2023
-
Spring reporting dates for all 30 teams
Find out when your favorite team will begin spring training this year
-
Live updates: 2020 HoF announcement
The results of the BBWAA vote for the 2020 Hall of Fame class were announced on Tuesday
-
Nats win first WS in franchise history
The Nationals' improbable October run ended with a championship