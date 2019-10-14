Paramedic in Astros dugout hospitalized after getting struck with foul ball during ALCS Game 2
The employee was in stable condition
In the fifth inning of Game 2 of the American League Championship Series between the New York Yankees and Houston Astros, a paramedic in Houston's dugout was struck in the head by Michael Brantley's hard-hit foul ball. The game was temporarily put to a halt as members of the Houston training staff cared for the injured employee, who was sitting up and alert after the incident.
The paramedic, who works for Harris County Emergency Corps, was taken to the hospital immediately and was in stable condition, according to a statement released by the Astros.
Both Astros and Yankees players looked visibly distraught after the incident. Astros manager AJ Hinch came out of the dugout to talk to Brantley, who eventually finished his at-bat against Yankees reliever Adam Ottavino.
There was also a scary foul ball incident at Minute Maid Park earlier this season. In May, a young child was struck by a foul ball during a Cubs-Astros game in Houston. The child, who was sitting down the third base side of the ballpark, suffered a fractured skull and seizure due as a result of the injury.
The incident prompted MLB teams to announce their plans to extend protective netting at their respective ballparks. In mid-August, the Astros extended their protective netting more than 550 feet from foul line to foul line, covering the area in which the child was injured.
