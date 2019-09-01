Patrick Corbin becomes third Nationals starter to hit 200 strikeouts as Washington records historic feat
The 1969 Astros are the only other NL team to ever have three pitchers with more than 200 Ks
The Washington Nationals joined select company on Sunday, when Patrick Corbin recorded his 200th strikeout on the season. For most pitchers, reaching that number makes them the undisputed ace on their staff. Corbin, however, was the third National to hit the mark this season (on Sept. 1, no less), behind Max Scherzer and Stephen Strasburg. Predictably, the trio has made history.
The only National League team to ever accomplish what the Nationals did was the 1969 Houston Astros, behind the trio of Larry Dierker, Tom Griffin, and Don Wilson.
It's worth noting that four American League squads have had at least three pitchers record 200 or more strikeouts, including last year's Astros. The 2018 Cleveland team had four pitchers do it, becoming the first team to ever lay claim to that feat. Meanwhile, the 1967 Minnesota Twins -- Dave Boswell, Dean Chance, and Jim Kaat -- qualify as a fine trivia stumper.
For those wondering, the Astros are the only other team in baseball with at least two pitchers over 200 strikeouts on the year. Zack Greinke is 42 strikeouts away from giving Houston a third. He's eclipsed that number in a month once all season -- that coming in March/April, when he fanned 46 batters in seven starts. As such, he's unlikely to get there.
The Nationals trio did get there, though, and those three pitchers are a big part of why Washington is positioned to reach the postseason.
SportsLine's Fantasy Football Draft Strategy Guide
Dominate your draft with our free Draft Strategy Guide, which gives you must-have sleepers, rookies, quarterbacks, and much more!
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Verlander throws third career no-hitter
Verlander has thrown two of his no-hitters in Toronto
-
Verlander in elite company with no-no
Verlander and Cy Young have now thrown the same number of no-hitters
-
MLB Sunday: Suarez hits 40th homer
Here is everything you need to know about the day in baseball
-
Five intriguing September promotions
Rosters expanded to 40 players on Sunday as the calendar turned to September
-
Zobrist added back to Cubs' roster
Zobrist has missed most of the 2019 season for personal reasons
-
Indians' Carrasco rejoins MLB roster
The veteran right-hander figures to work out of the bullpen, at least for the time being