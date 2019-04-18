Patrick Corbin continues to be worth Nationals' $140 million investment, throws fourth quality start in as many tries
Corbin threw a gem against the Giants on Thursday afternoon
When the Washington Nationals signed left-handed starter Patrick Corbin to a six-year deal worth $140 million during the offseason, they hoped he would combine with Max Scherzer and Stephen Strasburg to form one of the best (if not the best) one-through-threes in baseball. Strasburg is still trying to get on track, but both Corbin and Scherzer have done their part, as they entered Thursday with a combined ERA of 3.13 in 46 innings across seven starts.
Corbin made his fourth appearance on Thursday, maintaining his season-long streak of quality starts by overcoming the San Francisco Giants. He tossed 7 2/3 frames, striking out nine and allowing one earned run on two hits and a walk. Corbin also set a new season-high in pitches by throwing 107, as manager Davey Martinez did his best to avoid calling upon his bullpen.
Per usual, Corbin found a good deal of success with his slider. He entered the game having thrown it about 36 percent of the time -- a little less than the 40 percent usage rate he posted last season in Arizona. On Thursday, he stayed true to his seasonal tendency, chucking 37 sliders and coercing seven of his 10 whiffs.
It's worth noting that through his first three starts, Corbin ranked ninth in the National League in innings per appearance. Scherzer ranked fourth, with the rest of the Nationals rotation finishing within the top-30. It's perhaps no wonder, then, why Washington as a group leads the NL in the category. For as long as the Nationals bullpen remains a sieve, and for as long as Corbin continues to pitch like this, expect to see him working deep every time out.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Price warns Sox could sell at deadline
'J.D. Martinez, Mookie Betts, maybe myself, we could get traded'
-
MLB Thursday: D-Backs sweep Braves
Here is everything you need to know about the day in baseball
-
A's sign Khris Davis to 2-year extension
Davis will reportedly get $33.5 million with his new deal
-
Yankees break out fog machine after win
Because it's not like the Yankees have had enough bad luck without actively affecting their...
-
Ohio high schooler hits home run cycle
Luke Borer of Perrysburg High School made some history this week
-
Yanks getting impact from Miller deal
Clint Frazier is swinging a hot bat and Justus Sheffield became James Paxton