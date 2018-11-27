Patrick Corbin visited the Phillies, and Philly fans are itching for their first big hot stove signing

In the wake of Philadelphia Phillies owner John Middleton suggesting the team could "get a little bit stupid" in spending money this offseason, just about every big name in MLB free agency has been linked to the City of Brotherly Love. This week, one of those names was actually in Philadelphia.

As rumored on social media and then reported by NBC Sports Philadelphia's Jim Salisbury, two-time All-Star pitcher Patrick Corbin was seen paying a visit to Citizens Bank Park on Tuesday. "High on the Phillies' wish list," according to Salisbury, the veteran Arizona Diamondbacks left-hander had previously been speculated as a rotation target of the Phils. The franchise apparently is all in on pursuing notable players in advance of potential Bryce Harper and Manny Machado recruiting.

With Phillies fans hungry for their first big catch of free agency, Twitter was predictably abuzz after word spread of Corbin's visit, complete with Phillies fans doing some detective work to uncover details of the pitcher's arrival:

things I know 100% for a fact right now:



-Patrick Corbin is at CBP

- his picture with a Phillies hat/jersey is on the big screen

- his gf came with him



that's it. doesn't mean he'll sign, but I have no issue passing these facts along so we can all lose our collective minds. — chris jones ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ (@LONG_DRIVE) November 27, 2018

Here's what part of the visit looked like.



Picture courtesy of an undercover reporter. pic.twitter.com/9ECxMo4tpi — Joe Giglio (@JoeGiglioSports) November 27, 2018

Patrick Corbin is in town for a meeting but okay.



Corbin, who went 11-7 with a 3.15 ERA in 2018, is considered one of the best arms available this winter. The New York Yankees have also been tied to the southpaw, but the Phillies are especially flush with cash. Fancred's Jon Heyman reported Tuesday that both the Yankees and Phillies are considered favorites to land Corbin, "but they are not alone in this chase."