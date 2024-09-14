New York Mets right-hander Paul Blackburn has been shut down from throwing after experiencing a spinal fluid leak in his back, according to Tim Britton of The Athletic. Although Blackburn's injury is not believed to be a long-term issue, there is no timetable on his return. Major League Baseball's regular season is about two weeks from reaching its conclusion, giving Blackburn a small window within which to work.

Blackburn, 30, was obtained from the Oakland Athletics at the trade deadline. In 14 combined starts this season, he's amassed a 4.66 ERA (86 ERA+) and a 2.81 strikeout-to-walk ratio. Those marks are skewed by a shaky stretch since joining the Mets. In five outings, he surrendered 14 runs in 24 1/3 innings. That includes his most recent start against the San Diego Padres, when he gave up five runs in 2 1/3 frames.

Blackburn has been sidelined since August 23 after suffering a right-hand contusion that developed after he was hit by a batted ball. Injuries have been a recurring issue throughout his career. Dating back to the 2022 season, a year in which he made his first (and to date only) All-Star Game, he's been limited to 56 total appearances -- or, an average of fewer than 20 per year.

With Blackburn on the shelf, the Mets have employed a rotation of Sean Manaea, Tylor Megill, Jose Quintana, Luis Severino, and David Peterson. In addition to Blackburn, the Mets are also without starters Kodai Senga and Christian Scott. (On an unrelated note, the Mets brought up utility player Luisangel Acuña, the younger brother of Ronald Acuña Jr., from Triple-A to serve as a bench piece.)

The Mets, who will continue their series against the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday night, entered the weekend with an 81-66 record on the year. In turn, the Mets have a one-game edge over the Atlanta Braves in the National League wild-card race.