Paul Goldschmidt crushes three home runs for the Cardinals in win over Brewers

In Friday night's matchup between division rivals St. Louis Cardinals and Milwaukee Brewers, first baseman Paul Goldschmidt hit his first home run as a Cardinal. Then, he hit his second. And, his third.

Goldschmidt went deep in the first, sixth and seventh innings, each time against a different Brewers pitcher (Freddy Peralta, Taylor Williams and Jacob Barnes), as St. Louis posted a 9-5 win. This was Goldschmidt's second career three-home run game; he also hit three home runs on Aug. 3, 2017 for the Diamondbacks against the Cubs. The three homer game comes one day after Goldschmidt struck out three times in an 0-for-4 debut.

St. Louis acquired Goldschmidt, a six-time All-Star, from Arizona this past December and finalized a five-year, $130 million extension before the start of the 2019 regular season. The Cards brought Goldschmidt to St. Louis in the hopes that he will lead them back to the top of the National League Central and help the team make the postseason for the first time in four years. Not a bad start, eh?

Goldschmidt's first blast was a two-run homer that gave the Cardinals a 2-0 lead over the reigning NL Central champion Brewers. Here's the footage:

WOW 😮



Goldschmidt's 1st HR as a Cardinal! pic.twitter.com/GI0dgapIPE — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) March 30, 2019

With the game tied at 4-4 in the sixth, number two put the Cardinals back on top.

Goldy's going to be a problem in the Central. 👀 pic.twitter.com/RbX6TQnMQO — MLB (@MLB) March 30, 2019

And Goldy followed up with No. 3 in the seventh:

This is probably something St. Louis fans should get used to seeing, considering Goldschmidt has homered at least 30 times in three of the past four seasons.