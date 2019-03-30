Paul Goldschmidt crushes three home runs for the Cardinals in win over Brewers
St. Louis is already loving their new first baseman
In Friday night's matchup between division rivals St. Louis Cardinals and Milwaukee Brewers, first baseman Paul Goldschmidt hit his first home run as a Cardinal. Then, he hit his second. And, his third.
Goldschmidt went deep in the first, sixth and seventh innings, each time against a different Brewers pitcher (Freddy Peralta, Taylor Williams and Jacob Barnes), as St. Louis posted a 9-5 win. This was Goldschmidt's second career three-home run game; he also hit three home runs on Aug. 3, 2017 for the Diamondbacks against the Cubs. The three homer game comes one day after Goldschmidt struck out three times in an 0-for-4 debut.
St. Louis acquired Goldschmidt, a six-time All-Star, from Arizona this past December and finalized a five-year, $130 million extension before the start of the 2019 regular season. The Cards brought Goldschmidt to St. Louis in the hopes that he will lead them back to the top of the National League Central and help the team make the postseason for the first time in four years. Not a bad start, eh?
Goldschmidt's first blast was a two-run homer that gave the Cardinals a 2-0 lead over the reigning NL Central champion Brewers. Here's the footage:
With the game tied at 4-4 in the sixth, number two put the Cardinals back on top.
And Goldy followed up with No. 3 in the seventh:
This is probably something St. Louis fans should get used to seeing, considering Goldschmidt has homered at least 30 times in three of the past four seasons.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Angels starting OF to miss 8-12 weeks
Upton finished second in home runs for the team last year
-
Old MLB faces in new MLB places
Here's how MLB All-Stars are getting started in new cities
-
Mo Vaughn praises Trout on CBS Sports HQ
Vaughn was effusive in his praise of the Angels superstar
-
MLB Friday: Brewers host Cardinals
Here is everything you need to know about the second day of the baseball regular season
-
Knebel (Tommy John) to miss 2019 season
Knebel has notched 55 saves over the last two seasons
-
How to watch MLB games for 2019 season
Want to know what channel is baseball games on tonight? We have you covered