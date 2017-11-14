Paul Molitor, Torey Lovullo named A.L., N.L. Manager of the Year
The Managers of the Year were announced, with Paul Molitor and Torey Lovullo getting the nods
MLB Manager of the Year Awards were announced tonight, and Paul Molitor of the Minnesota Twins and Torey Lovullo of the Arizona Diamondbacks were the winners in the American League and National League, respectively. Each led his respective team from 2016 irrelevance to a 2017 Wild Card berth.
Molitor received 18 first place votes, with second place finisher Terry Francona of the Cleveland Indians getting 11 first place votes, and the Astros’ A.J. Hinch finishing third and getting the other first place vote. Joe Girardi, the since-fired manager of the Yankees, was the only other manager to receive votes.
In the N.L., Lovullo also received 18 first place votes. Dave Roberts of the Dodgers finished second, receiving five first place votes, and Bud Black of the Rockies and Craig Counsell of the Brewers finished third and fourth, respectively, each receiving three first place votes. The other first place vote went to fifth place finisher, and also a since-fired manager, Dusty Baker of the Nats. Joe Maddon was the only other manager to appear on a ballot -- he got a second place vote on the lone ballot he appeared on.
