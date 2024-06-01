Payton Henry, a catcher with the Triple-A Buffalo Bisons (Blue Jays), is "alert and appropriately responsive" after being hit in the head by a backswing from Syracuse Mets utility man Pablo Reyes on Friday night, the team announced. The Bisons say further updates will be provided as they become available.

Henry fell to the ground after being struck by Reyes' backswing, and was placed on a backboard and taken to the hospital. There was obviously no intent to injure. It was just an unfortunate accident. Here's the injury:

Bisons manager Casey Candaele and Mets manager Dick Scott conferred with the umpires and decided to end the game following Henry's injury. At the time the Mets were up 4-2 in the sixth inning at NBT Bank Stadium in Syracuse.

Henry, 26, played 20 games with the Miami Marlins from 2021-22. He signed with the Blue Jays as a minor league free agent this past offseason and was hitting .244/.309/.395 in 24 games. Henry was originally drafted in the sixth round of the 2016 draft by the Milwaukee Brewers.

The 30-year-old Reyes began the season with the Boston Red Sox. He was sent to the Mets in a cash trade last week.