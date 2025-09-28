New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso told reporters following Sunday's season finale against the Miami Marlins that he intends to opt out his contract this winter and test free agency. Alonso's announcement came after the Mets were eliminated from postseason contention.

"Playing for this organization, this city, they've continued to believe in me. I've loved playing here," he said. "There's some great guys in this clubhouse, there's some great people on the staff. Every single day, it's been a pleasure coming to work and putting on the orange and blue. I've really appreciated it and have been nothing but full of gratitude every single day. Nothing is guaranteed, but we'll see what happens. I've loved being a Met. Hopefully, they've appreciated me the same."

The Mets needed both to beat the Marlins and have the Cincinnati Reds lose against the Milwaueke Brewers. Unfortunately for them, they were unable to overcome a 4-0 deficit against the Marlins, rendering the Reds' 4-2 loss to the Brewers irrelevant in the grand scheme of things.

Alonso, 31 come December, lingered on the open market last offseason before returning to the Mets in February on a two-year pact worth $54 million. That contract, obviously enough, granted him the ability to return to the market this winter if he wanted to forgo a $24 million salary for 2026. Alonso clearly wants to take his chances after a season that saw him hit .272/.347/.524 with 38 home runs and 42 additional extra-base hits.

It's to be seen if Alonso's second go in free agency goes better than his first. Some of the same factors that worked against him -- like his age and the fact he's a right-right first baseman playing in an era that doesn't value that profile -- remain intact. It's also unclear how much interest the Mets will have in retaining his services given they could just shift Mark Vientos across the diamond and improve their defense at the hot corner.

Alonso has only ever suited up for the Mets during his professional career. If this is it for him in New York, he'll have spent seven seasons there and made five All-Star Games. Earlier this year, he became the franchise's career home run leader, surpassing former star outfielder Darryl Strawberry.