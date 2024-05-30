New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso exited Wednesday's 10-3 loss against the Los Angeles Dodgers (box score) after being struck in the hand by a James Paxton fastball during the first inning. Afterward, Mets manager Carlos Mendoza revealed that X-rays on Alonso's hand returned negative. Still, Mendoza cautioned that the team would wait until tomorrow, when they're slated to get back the results of a CT scan, to fully confirm that Alonso did not suffer a broken hand.

Alonso was substituted out for by pinch-runner Brett Baty, who then took over at third base. Mark Vientos, the starting third baseman, slid across the diamond to the cold corner.

Here's a look at the play in question:

Alonso, 29, is scheduled to become a free agent this winter, putting added weight on his ability to remain both on the field and productive throughout the season. In 54 games entering Wednesday, he had hit .231/.305/.453 (122 OPS+) with 12 home runs and 26 runs batted in. Alonso's 122 OPS+ would, if he maintains it the rest of the way, tie a career-low mark. Granted, that says more about how he's reliably been a well-above-average hitter throughout his five-plus seasons in the majors than anything else. Nevertheless, you can be certain he wants to build the best possible case for himself heading into extension and/or free-agent negotiations given how skeptical teams tend to be about right-handed first basemen.

The Mets' latest loss, their third in a row, drops them to 22-33 on the season, good for fourth place in the National League East. The Mets have lost eight of their last nine contests, scoring their lone victory over that span on Sunday -- that came in extra innings versus the San Francisco Giants.